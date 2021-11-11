Influence 2021, Iss: abrupt departure. Affected children under 5 years – Chronicle

Rome, 11 November 2021 – The flu 2021 starts with a bang. In the curve of flu-like syndromes in Italy, an incidence of 3.5 cases per thousand assisted is currently observed. Most affected i children under the age of five. This is indicated by the Influnet report of the Higher Institute of Health concerning the week 1-7 November, in which about 207,000 cases are estimated, for a total of about 573,000 cases since the start of surveillance in October. In the 2019-20 season, in this same week, the incidence level was 1.15 cases per thousand assisted, lower than that observed in the current season (3.49).

In the age group 0-4 years, highlights the ISS ratio, the incidence is equal to 15.83 cases per thousand assisted, in the age group 5-14 years at 3.79, in the age group 15-64 years at 3.02 and among individuals aged or over 65 years to 1.64 cases per thousand assisted. The Influnet surveillance system includes sentinel doctors and pediatricians from all Italian regions, 770 sentinel doctors who sent data on the frequency of cases among their patients. Nine regions (Val d’Aosta, PA of Bolzano, PA of Trento, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Campania, Basilicata, Calabria, Sardinia) have not yet activated InfluNet surveillance. Among the regions that activated the surveillance, Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna recorded a level of incidence of influenza syndromes above the basal threshold of 3.16 cases per thousand assisted. The epidemic intensity is defined as low when with a threshold of 9.37 cases out of a thousand; average with 14.37; high with 17.36. Beyond this last value, the intensity is defined as very high.







