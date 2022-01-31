Influence: curve still down but tail blow in under-15 – Health

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 29 – New cases of flu continue to decline: in the past week 274,100 Italians fell ill compared to 293,800 in the previous week. However, there has been an important growth in children and young people under the age of 15, age groups in which the incidence has increased between 13 and 20%. These are the salient data of the weekly report of the InfluNet epidemiological surveillance network of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

In the week between 17 and 23 January, the incidence of flu-like syndromes was 4.63 cases per thousand, slightly down from 4.71 in the previous week. The curve, on the other hand, goes against the trend in the younger age groups: between 0 and 4 years the incidence was equal to 9.38 cases per thousand, compared to 7.84 in the previous week (+ 19.6%); in that between 5 and 14 years it stood at 5.16 cases per thousand, against 4.53 cases in the previous week (+ 13.9%). On the other hand, the decline in the rest of the population continues: between the ages of 15 and 64 the incidence was equal to 4.99 cases per thousand (against 5.34), in the over-65s at 2.37 cases per thousand (compared to at 2.50).

Overall, with the 274,100 new patients last week, 3.5 million cases have been exceeded since the beginning of the season (3,558,000).

The report confirms that even this week most of the cases of flu-like syndrome “are attributable to other respiratory viruses other than the flu whose circulation is low and sporadic.” Of the 527 samples analyzed by the laboratories belonging to the Influnet network, in fact, only 6 (1.1%) were positive for influenza (all type A). 266 of the 527 samples tested were positive for SARS-CoV-2. (HANDLE).