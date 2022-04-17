Influence, peak cases reached: curve descent begins

COSENZA – If last year the tax burden in Italy reached an all-time high of 43.5% of GDP1in the 2022, on the other hand, is destined to drop to 43.1%. By virtue of this, only on 7 June (one day before what happened in 2021) will the Italians will celebrate the long-awaited day of fiscal liberation (or “tax freedom day”). In other words, after more than 5 months from the beginning of 2022 (equal to 157 working days including Saturdays and Sundays), the average Italian taxpayer will stop working to pay all the tax obligations of the year (Irpef, Imu, VAT , Tari, various additional taxes, IRAP, IRES, social security contributions, etc.) and from 7 June he will start earning for himself and for his family. This is what emerges from the Studies Office of the CGIA in Mestre where, they say, that the elaboration of this “counter” is a pure theoretical exercise; however, this analysis is interesting because it gives the dimension, when compared with the results of other European countries, of how frighteningly high the tax and contributions levy on Italian taxpayers is.

The the record level of tax burden reached in 2021 is not attributable to an increase in the levy imposed last year on households and businesses, but to the marked growth recorded by GDP (+6.6 per cent) which, after the vertical drop recorded in 2020 (-9 per cent), contributed to a significant increase in revenues. In 2022, on the other hand, the tax burden, although economic growth should be around 3 per cent, is set to decrease by 0.4 percentage points. This will also happen thanks to the reduction in taxes and contributions decided by the Draghi government. The main measures approved last year are: IRPEF reform (-6.4 billion euros of resources), contribution exemption of 0.8 percentage points to workers

employees with a gross monthly salary of less than 2,692 euros (-1.1 billion euros) and exemption from IRAP payments to individuals (-1 billion euros).

Looking at the time series that was reconstructed up to 1995, the the earliest day of tax release was in 20053 . On that occasion, the tax burden stood at 39 percent and Italian taxpayers only needed to reach 23 May (142 working days) to shake off all tax deadlines. Always observing the calendar, the most “late” one, as we said above, was recorded in 2021, as the tax burden reached a historic record of 43.5 percent and, consequently, the “tax release day” has been postponed to June 8.

Among the big players in the EU, only France has a heavier tax than ours

A particularly exciting result does not emerge from the comparison with other European countries. In 2020 (the last year in which it is possible to make a comparison with EU countries), Italian taxpayers worked for the tax authorities until 5 June (almost 157 working days), i.e. 4 days more than the average recorded in the countries of the euro area and 6 if, on the other hand, the comparison is made with the average of the 27 countries that make up the European Union. If we compare the Italian “tax freedom day” with that of our main economic competitors, sonly France has a much higher number of days of work needed to pay taxes (+19), while all the others were able to celebrate the fiscal release in advance. In Germany, for example, this happened 5 days earlier than in Italy, in Holland 11 and in Spain 20. The most virtuous country is Ireland; with a tax burden of 20.7 per cent, Irish taxpayers fulfill their tax obligations in just 76 working days, starting to work for themselves on March 16: 81 days earlier than our tax freedom day.