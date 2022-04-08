Influence still growing, exceeded December peak – Health

(ANSA) – ROME – Even if the first signs of a slowdown are seen, the flu curve continues to rise: last week the InfluNet surveillance system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità registered 335 thousand new cases of flu-like syndromes, almost 30 thousand more than the peak recorded during the week between Christmas and New Year.

In the week between March 28 and April 3, flu-like syndromes recorded an incidence of 5.67 cases per thousand inhabitants, bringing the total number of Italians put to bed by the flu since the beginning of the season to 5.7 million. . For comparison, in the 2019-20 season (the last in which a seasonal epidemic of flu-like syndromes was observed), this same week the incidence level was equal to 1.71 cases per thousand inhabitants.

It is still the smallest who drive the rise in the curve: in the 0-4 age group the incidence is equal to 18.01 cases per thousand assisted, a rate close to the peak of 21.25 cases recorded in the second half of November , when, however, a strong contribution was made by respiratory syncytial virus infections. The incidence is also slightly increasing in the other age groups: between the ages of 4 and 14 it is 8.84 cases per thousand (compared to 7.51 in the previous week); between 15 and 64 it is at 4.91 (against 4.44), in over-65s it is at 2.26 (against 2.11 in the previous week).

Among the Regions, the incidence is increasing everywhere, except in Emilia-Romagna, Veneto and in the autonomous province of Trento. There is a strong jump in infections in Campania, where rates have gone from 2.44 cases per thousand to 13 in a week, and in Umbria where it has gone from 6.59 to 13.37 cases per thousand. The circulation of influenza is also strong in the Marches (12.53 cases per thousand).

The analyzes of the samples carried out in the laboratories belonging to the InfluNet network continue to detect a high circulation of true influenza viruses: of the 676 samples analyzed, 225 (33.3%) were positive for influenza, all of type A. From the beginning of the season to date, out of a total of 10,448 clinical samples collected by the various laboratories, 1,250 were positive: 880 (70%) in the last 4 weeks.

