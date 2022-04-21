Influencer accuses Pepillo Origel of child abuse

Mexico City.- The communicator Luis Magaña shared through Facebook an interview with Raúl Soto, better known as Peraki Soto, influencer and wedding planner, who claimed to be a victim of abuse by the journalist Juan José Origel.

“I have been making this complaint against child abuse in many instances, whether sexual or psychological, for about five or six years, my case is already known, I have been shouting it for a long time so that people turn to see it that there are those people who have that power and influence within the media, including within the government,” he said.

The young man from Veracruz confessed that at the age of 16 he entered a prostitution network, giving sexual services to celebrities and politicians.

“I used to prostitute myself and years later I know it’s wrong because they abused my vulnerability; this person who works in the media hired a service where I had to give him sexual pleasure, when that’s wrong because I was a minor, I want to clarify also that that was the only time I messed with Pepe Origel”, he narrated.

Peraki said that he tried to report the driver, however, the authorities told him that his case did not proceed due to the time that had elapsed and lack of evidence.

The intention of the influencer beyond the accusation is to raise his voice and help more young people not to go through the same situation and urge those who hire sexual services not to promote white slavery and child abuse.

Pepillo has not commented on it, he only shared a reflection on his social networks that alludes to his position before the interview.

“Do not give importance to people who speak ill of you or other people, smile at life, it will give you joy, happiness. May good things come out of you, that makes you great and shows the goodness that is in your heart,” he wrote.

Luis Magaña for his part assured to look for Origel so that, if he wants it, he can give his version of what happened.