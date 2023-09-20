Influencer and Activist Bill Gates Who You Might Not Know About Has a Daughter

Moon Adele, daughter of Bill Gates And melinda frenchrecently celebrated her 21st birthday surrounded by her loved ones and aims to further her path as a fashion influencer and activist, with women’s rights and climate change being her two main inspirations.

The bright young lady is the youngest daughter of the tycoon, Microsoft co-founder and the businesswoman, who were married from 1994 to 2021, the year they surprised with the news of their separation. They are also the parents of Jennifer Katherine and Rory John.

Phoebe, Bill Gates’ influential daughter/Instagram: @phoebegates

Born on 14 September 2002 phoebe gates Gradually she has managed to establish herself as an emerging influencer on various social networks. He has more than 70 thousand followers on TikTok and on Instagram he is followed by more than 321 thousand users who like his daily content.

Determined to carve her own path, the young Stanford University student assured; “Well, I’m my parents’ daughter, that gives me huge privilege, but it’s not what defines me,” she said in a conversation with Women’s Wear Daily magazine.

Bill Gates and his daughter Phoebe at the 2022 Time 100 Gala/Getty Images

daughter of Bill GatesThe 67-year-old businessman usually shares photos of his luxurious life and adventures with his friends through his social networks. However, recently he has inclined towards publishing content related to various social struggles, which demonstrates his desire to contribute.

Although the above may be surprising, his well-known parents always focused on providing him a focused education and ensured that his fate did not define his lifestyle, which is why phoebe adeleShe was interested in books and ballet since she was young.

Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe at a conference on climate change/Instagram: @phoebegates

However, the businessman’s daughter miranda french She has also shown interest in fashion, which is why it is common to see her sporting great seasonal looks and attending various fashion weeks around the world.

In October 2022, phoebe gates She attended a show for Italian fashion house Valentino, while last April she was a speaker at the Global Citizen Festival, an event that aims to address climate change, women’s rights and other issues.

Bill Gates and Miranda French with their children Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe a few years ago/Instagram

This will happen in 2025 when the youngest daughter Bill Gates And miranda french Completed his studies at Stanford University. Before that happens, the young woman plans to launch an initiative called ‘Fiya’ dedicated to sustainable fashion.

Definitely, Phoebe Adele Gates She is one of those ‘It Girls’ to be with.

