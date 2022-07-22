Influencer bought air tickets to Qatar for two dollars, it was a scam and they want to silence him

The influencer Chapu Martínez made a strong complaint about the tickets to Qatar that he bought – Credits: @Instagram @chapumartinez

After get tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup for the unusual figure of less than $150the influencer Chapu Martínez was involved in a scandal against the travel agency that sold them and with the airlines of the flights. According to what he claims, the company ran a scam for a long time and sent an economic offer so as not to expose the situation.

The situation unfolded a few months ago. In the midst of what appeared to be a bug, on the eDreams website, Tickets to Qatar were offered for the sum of $31. That way, he and his three friends got four tickets for $124.

After receiving the receipt and worried that the company might want to back down, Chapu recounted the situation in a story posted on his Instagram and called all those who had purchased tickets at that value to get together and get legal advice for any maneuver of the agency.

What seemed to be an opportunity thanks to a mistake, led to a fraud complaint. As reported by the influencer through his Instagram stories, what happened with the value of the tickets was not an errorbut it was about a modus operandi.

What the agency did was offer tickets for those amounts and then debit the actual value of the ticket, always according to the testimony of Martínez. “We were not the only ones who got tickets. What eDreams did for a month was to publish totally illogical offers and then when confirming the payment they changed the value”he explained.

However, the influencer remarked that in their case the amount was not modified, but that effectively They debited what was listed on the website. What apparently happened is that due to the exposure that he gave to the subject in his networks, Chapu Martínez began to receive testimonies from people who would have suffered this scam.

Given this scenario, he asserts that he was contacted by the company: “They made us an offer to keep our mouths shut. They offered us the possibility in terms of money of a ticket to Qatar. Basically, it’s that I traveled and with that I shut my mouth“.

beyond his desire to go to the World Cup and his enthusiasmremarked that in no way would he accept that offer: “I would not be loyal to my friends. I would be betraying them.” “Their response and the offer is because they are confirming that they scammed us”he added.

In one of the videos, he showed screenshots of the eDreams site, where you could see offers of flights to Buenos Aires to Doha, Qatar and Barcelona, ​​Spain, worth $15. “If this time your scam went wrong, take responsibility. Pay us what corresponds to us. If your scam went wrong, instead of making me an offer to travel alone and betray my friends, not only will I not accept it, but I will not shut my mouth, “he concluded.

