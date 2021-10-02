News

Influencer Carla Bellucci will give birth in live streaming for 12 thousand euros

Giving birth in live streaming for 12 thousand euros: it is the choice, destined to cause discussion, of Carla Bellucci, English model and influencer. The 39-year-old is very followed on Instagram but above all on OnlyFans, a platform widespread in the United Kingdom that allows those who post content to earn thanks to user views. To report the news is the tabloid Daily Star.

Already in the past months the announcement of the fourth pregnancy had raised earnings and increased the fame of the influencer and model. The idea of ​​broadcasting the birth online was born from the request of a fan, who offered her 10 thousand pounds (about 12 thousand euros) to broadcast the birth of her baby live. At this point, the same influencer has decided to extend the invitation to subscribers to her channel and to propose offers to follow the moment in which her son will come into the world.

“I am a business woman and I need to make money”, said Carla Bellucci herself who, after the announcement of her pregnancy, says she had “the best months”. “I even got requests to sell my breast milk, which I didn’t even know was feasible,” she told the Daily Star herself.

The influencer went on to say that he “earned over 3,000 pounds the day I revealed my pregnancy … Now they have offered me 12,000 euros to transmit the birth of my baby. And I said to myself: why not? ”.

“So many people give birth in TV programs and documentaries I can’t see the difference. I’m sure they don’t even get paid, ”the 39-year-old said in response to criticism.


