Influencer: He is still hospitalized in a hospital in Córdoba, in serious condition | The teenager fell into a tunnel from a height of 7 meters, when he was escaping from a mob at the exit of a bowling alley

The 17-year-old influencer who fell last Saturday into a road tunnel from a height of seven meters while escaping from a gang, in the city of Cordoba, remains hospitalized in serious condition product of the injuries suffered. According to the last medical report, despite having undergone “an endocranial surgery that was successful, the young man is in an induced coma and with mechanical ventilation.”

This morning, the teenager’s mother, Silvina, said in local media that she trusts her son’s recovery because he is a “young, strong, working and well-nourished” person, and said that the doctors at the Emergency Hospital where he remains hospitalized They warned that “if he comes out alive, there will be sequelae in his brain.”

The young man “suffered sinking in the skull and due to the bleeding, a hypertension, so he was subjected to a endocranial surgery which was successful, although his health continues to be very delicate”. In addition, “he underwent a chest Drain, because the right lung collapsed due to air leaking into the space between the lungs and the chest wall,” said the director of the health center, Mariano Marino.

The facts

The family denounced that the fall occurred early this Saturday on the Spain square tunnelat a height of 7 meters, at the moment that the adolescent was fleeing from a group of young people who were chasing him to hit him. “My son never had a problem, everyone knows it, everyone knows him. He was running away because they wanted to hit him and he started running. It’s a quilombera bandage. Everyone knows who they are. It seems they were armed,” the mother told local media.

According to the police version, the incident occurred in the middle of a street fight on the corner of Chacabuco and Larrañaga, in the Nueva Córdoba neighborhood. The alleged fight would have started earlier, inside a bowling alley in the area, between the teenager and his three friends against a group of 20 other young people, and then moved outside the establishment. Since yesterday, the investigators have been reviewing the security cameras to determine the circumstances of the fall.

According to what was reported by some witnesses, to escape from the place, the adolescent would have jumped the railing of the bridge located very close to the indicated corner, falling into the void and hitting his head on the floor at the entrance to the tunnel that passes under Plaza España .

The wounded man was assisted by personnel from the 107 Emergency Service and transferred to the Emergency Hospital. “The patient was admitted with head and chest traumaafter being assisted by an emergency service on public roads,” reported the director of the health center, Mariano Marino.