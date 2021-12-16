Influencer home robbery while it was live: “Give us the bitcoins”

A Dutch influencer suffered an armed robbery while in the middle of a live stream on the Covid-19 crisis. The thieves broke into his apartment while he was on the air posing as DHL couriers and on YouTube, it can be seen that the man already goes a couple of times when he hears some suspicious noises and then abruptly disappears from the image while talking to the host of his broadcast.

In the movie you can see that Vincent Everts, that’s the name of the blogger specializing in internet and telephony, gets up and says to one of the thieves “I don’t have Bitcoin” and then disappears. As soon as it disappeared, Maurice de Hond, his host, asks if he should call the emergency number 112. Everts returns after a few minutes and says, visibly shaken: “They turned away the camera, they put a gun to my head and said: Bitcoin! Bitcoin!”

After returning live, the blogger explained that the robbers also threatened his children and his wife. “At one point I said: shoot if you want. It was clear that I had no intention of cooperating and so they ran away. Then I called 112,” he said. “I’ve already heard that people have been robbed because of bitcoin. I just can’t understand,” he said.

Everts then told RTL Nieuws: “We’re fine now. Three guys aged 20 or younger came into the house, one of them wearing a DHL shirt pretending to deliver a package. They had a gun and were asking for bitcoin. I refused. , they pulled the camera out of the laptop I was livestreaming with. I refused to cooperate and after screaming for a while they ran away. ”