Influencer manages to pretend to be Rihanna thanks to a fake belly

A Rihanna look-alike managed to impersonate the singer, going so far as to place a fake belly under her T-shirt, as can be seen in a video posted on social networks at the end of last March.

As reported Evening Mag, it’s a Brazilian influencer who is behind it all. Priscila Beatrice, followed by millions of subscribers on TikTok, pushed the staging quite far, notably walking alongside bodyguards. On the videos, we see her letting fans of the real Rihanna touch her belly, without them realizing the deception.

As soon as the video was published, Rihanna fans reacted on Twitter, seeing that some had been fooled. It must be said that if the look-alike is very similar, it is still difficult to confuse the two people. “The world is scary”, “I am shocked”, “there are mentally ill people, really!” could we then read from the fans who did not fall into the trap.

The editorial staff recommends

News by RTL editorial staff in your mailbox. Thanks to your RTL account, subscribe to the RTL info newsletter to follow all the news on a daily basis