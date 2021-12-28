Influencer marketing, the next level with Matteo Pogliani

L’influencer marketing it is certainly not an invention of our days, but it is a phenomenon, or rather a practice, already used for some time in the world of communication and brands. Over the years, many brands they have relied on celebrities and prominent people for selling their products to the general public, we think of Nespresso with George Clooney or in more recent times to the most popular influencers and therefore with a greater following on social networks. An activity that is increasingly confirmed at the center of the strategies of activation of brands and which represents a constantly evolving scenario: new channels and new formats make influencer marketing increasingly transversal.

With the help of Matteo Pogliani, communication and new media expert, author, keynote speaker, and actually teacher like NABA and 24Ore Business School, we will analyze what are the 2022 trends for influencer marketing. Among these, Matteo Pogliani argues, surely we will have to deal with increasingly long collaborations between brands and creators and no longer “one shot”, theadvancement of “new” channels such as Twitch and TikTok where there is little competition and many opportunities and finally, the metaverse which attracts more and more companies thanks to its great possibilities.