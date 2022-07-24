Influencer pays €600,000 to look like Kim Kardashian then €120,000 to reverse everything

Followed by more than a million Internet users on Instagram, Brazilian model Jennifer Pamplona has dreamed of one day looking like her idol, Kim Kardashian. Ready for anything, she did not hesitate to undergo more than 40 operations and to spend a crazy sum to achieve her ends, but today she no longer assumes this decision and has therefore decided to regain her former appearance.

Former model for the Versace brand, Jennifer Pamplona has performed a total of 40 surgeries over 12 years in order to be the lookalike of Kim Kardashian. All the operations cost him a total of nearly 600,000 euros. She was finally not satisfied with her new appearance and made the choice to go back by spending 120,000 euros to find her physique before.

Jennifer Pamplona regrets all her cosmetic operations

“People took me for a Kardashian, and it started to annoy me. I worked, I studied, I was a businesswoman. I did all of these things in my private life, and I was only recognized because of my resemblance to the Kardashians. » confided Jennifer Pamplona who underwent her first operation at the age of 17 in 2010 before continuing with 8 buttock operations, buttock implants, 3 rhinoplasties or even fat injections.

“I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I was not happy. It was an addiction and I entered a cycle where surgery equals fame and money, I lost control. I’ve been through a lot of tough times.” lamented the influencer, specifying, “I had so many different surgeries to get the signature Kardashian look. I was happy, my appearance brought me money and I enjoyed life, but now I just want to be seen for who I really am”.