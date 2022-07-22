Influencer spends $600,000 to look like Kim Kardashian, then $120,000 to get her look back

A former Versace model will have spent $600,000 to look like Kim Kardashian. Unsatisfied with her new appearance, she will drop 120,000 dollars to regain her former look.

600,000 euros for nothing

At only 29 years old, Jennifer Pamplona will have suffered no less than 40 interventions, spread over 12 years, to look like Kim Kardashian. A process that is both painful and costly, which will have relieved her of no less than 600,000 dollars. The story could have ended there, but the ex-model, assuming neither her new body nor her new face, finally decided to backtrack, as she explained to the press: “People took me for a Kardashian, and it started to annoy me. I worked, I studied, I was a businesswoman. I did all of these things in my private life, and I was only recognized because of my resemblance to the Kardashians. »

Pamplona will end up opting for painful detransition surgery, which will force her to spend no less than 120,000 additional dollars.

Pamplona first went under the knife in 2010, when she was just 17 years old. After her first surgery, the young woman quickly became addicted to operations. Among the forty of his interventions, there was talk of three rhinoplasties and eight buttock operations, including buttock implants and fat injections. All for nothing, as she herself admits: “I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I was not happy. […] It was an addiction and I entered a cycle where surgery equals fame and money, I lost control. I’ve been through a lot of tough times. »