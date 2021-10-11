Influencer will give birth live on onlyfans for 12 thousand euros

Influencer Carla Bellucci and her announcement: she will give birth in live streaming on onlyFans for 12 thousand euros

She will give birth in live streaming on onlyFans for 12 thousand euros: we are talking about Carla Bellucci, a 39-year-old British influencer known on both Instagram and onlyFans.

The model left the entertainment world in shock with her declaration of wanting to give birth in front of thousands of people.

Appreciated and known for her choice to tell her followers uncensored for money, she decided she wanted to share such an intimate experience with thousands of people.

Carla Bellucci explains why she will give birth live on onlyFans

The idea of ​​the British influencer would have been born from the spontaneous request of a fan, who would have offered her 10 thousand pounds in exchange for the transmission of the birth live on the OnlyFans platform.

Loading... Advertisements

The latter is also defined the uncensored social network: allows influencers and artists to monetize their content by sharing it with other users who pay a monthly subscription.

At that point the model, thinking of the profit she could have obtained, decided to extend the invitation to the thousands of followers she has on the site.

“I am a business woman and I have need to make money: I am my business ” The influencer said.

“I said to myself: why not?” And to respond to the criticism he added “So many people give birth in TV programs and documentaries I can’t see the difference. I’m sure they don’t even get paid ”.