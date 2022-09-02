Influencers have become essential

In six months, Kendall Jenner, an American actress, generated $3.7 million worth of advertising for Prada on her Instagram account. In China, Li Jiaqi sold more than $1.7 billion worth of lipsticks in 2021 during a twelve-hour live stream. We have entered the era of influencers: 22% of internet users worldwide admit to following them diligently.

Their preferred markets are social media: 4.2 billion potential customers surf there for an average of 2.5 hours a day. It varies by country: the Filipinos devote 4 hours 15 to it, the Chinese a little more than two hours, like the Americans. The Swiss are less greedy, 1 hour 25, like the Japanese besides with less than an hour.

To access it, the telephone is the preferred platform. On average, the population spends 6 hours and 54 minutes per day on the Internet. And two-thirds of the time, people use their mobile. And when they have their phone in hand, 44% of the time is spent on social media.

Brands hungry for visibility

Moreover, social media is no longer just used to send messages and share photos. They have also become ways to get information, compare brands and products, and of course, buy them.

In China, revenue generated from live streams and influencers topped $400 billion last year, accounting for 15% of all e-commerce in the country. Three years ago, it was only 3.5%. Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok which is also owned by ByteDance, is the preferred platform.

In the United States and Europe, the platforms are Instagram and YouTube. No less than 5% of online commerce is generated by influencers. However, the growth rates are considerable, especially among the new generation. In many cases, social media is replacing traditional search engines like Google.

Companies have understood the importance of this phenomenon. They no longer hesitate to use the services of influencers, famous or not. These become an extension of the company’s sales forces. Influencers have the advantage of sticking to the culture of a new generation of consumers. Finally, they seem to be totally objective.

Gainful activity

That may not be entirely true. Becoming an influencer can be a great deal. On average, commissions vary between 2% for a video game, 4.5% for the sale of a book on Amazon and can reach 10% for beauty products. If Kendall Jenner, mentioned above, earns so much money, it is because 250 million people follow her. In fact, anyone can try to reproduce this model.

Additionally, readers now spend more time learning about social media than reading online or physical media. Thus, influencers have the opportunity to shape public opinion, and not only on the purchase of clothes or cosmetics.

Politicians have understood this. In Brazil, 45% of the population admits to following influencers. Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for the next presidential election, recently received support on his site from pop star Anitta who is followed by 63 million people: a great deal for the popularity of both.

For a central bank, as for a company, it is necessary, today, to control the narrative, that is to say a succession of declarations and events which are linked logically and which create a story and an image. Failure to do so is exposing yourself to considerable image damage.

A double-edged weapon

Because a good influencer masters the art of storytelling. It’s a double-edged sword. This is what politicians and companies fear when behavior or words get out of hand. Li Jiaqi’s live stream was interrupted when he showed a tank in reference to the Tiananmen events.

There was a time when a company developed its image through communication agencies, public relations and advertising campaigns. Today, the narrative is in the hands of influencers. They often have more impact, even if they are not as independent as they say.

In the middle are you and me. Who to trust? Who influences whom? And above all, are we better informed? Not sure…