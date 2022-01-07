Influencers rent a plane and organize a party in flight: now they risk jail

“It is a slap in the face to see people putting their fellow citizens and airline workers at risk with completely irresponsible behavior.” The fiery words of the Canadian premier Justin Trudeau are addressed to the group of influencers who chartered a private Sunwing plane to travel on December 30 from Montreal to Cancun. Landed in the Mexican city, Instagram stars have fallen victim to their own vainglory. The videos shot during the flight had already been around the world.

On board the private plane, as documented by the influencers themselves, the mandatory masks were almost absent. While the kings of social media sang, jumped and danced in the aisle of the plane, the bottles of spirits turned from hand to hand and from mouth to mouth without any respect for the most basic hygiene rules, even before anti-Covid. In the ‘stories’ shared on Instagram, some participants in the party can also be seen ‘vaping’ electronic cigarettes, yet another infringement of a ban in force on board all flights.

After the outrage on social media for the videos published by the same protagonists of the high-altitude party in defiance of all the rules on Covid, and not only, the Sunwing company canceled the return flight of the participants, while the company Air Transat has made it known that some influencers had tried in vain to board their flights. To date, the group of vacationers is being investigated by Transport Canada, the government department responsible for in-flight safety. Each of them risks a fine of up to $ 5,000 for each infringement committed during the trip, while if it were found that certain behaviors have jeopardized the safety of the flight, the influencers would even risk a prison sentence.

The latter consequence could also occur if the protagonists of the story were to try to board a flight by providing false information, for example by putting pen to paper that they have respected the rules on social distancing in recent weeks. The first messages of apology from influencers were followed by real escapes from social networks for the former web stars who, currently, would be engaged in the desperate search for a way to return home.