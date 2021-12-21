influences and does not train now… ”- SOS Fanta

A possible new case of Covid-19 in Serie A. After those of Salernitana and Ciro Immobile, here is a doubtful buffer for Lorenzo Insigne. Napoli made it known through an official statement: “Lorenzo Insigne, following mild flu symptoms, did not complete the training session and underwent an antigenic swab with dubious outcome for which he subsequently carried out a molecular swab, the outcome of which is expected within the day “.

Updates will therefore follow in the next few hours on Insigne: the molecular will clarify the situation, or will say if it will be really positive or if it is just a false alarm. Napoli will face him tomorrow Spice At 20.45, it will be known during the day whether Lorenzo will be available or whether he will be forced to miss the match. We remember that he had just returned from an injury after the forfeit with Milan.

Also from the field, here are the news on the other injured players from Naples: “Fabian and Koulibaly carried out therapies and personalized work in the field. Custom Osimhen in the field“, it is read. Forfait in sight for all three for the match against Spezia scheduled for tomorrow at 20.45, they will return only in 2022.

