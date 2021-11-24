Influencing is no longer enough. Thus the queens of posts become brands



November 23, 2021 by Laura Bittau



From Chiara Ferragni and Rihanna to Cliomakeup to new social media talents, the trend seems to be founding new businesses to strengthen their positioning and capitalize on the engagement of followers.

First influencers, then entrepreneurs. The step from the limelight to the business world is short for the web stars, who are no longer satisfied with showcasing the brands of others. It is true that the American media, regarding influencer marketing, speak of a ‘bubble’ ready to deflate at any moment, but there are important strategic reasons to guide the transformation of those who were originally the ‘bloggers’ . And a scenario that still offers prairies to be discovered.

The most far-sighted had already smelled the wind ahead of their time. Our local Chiara Ferragni he founded his own Collection in 2010, with a line of shoes whose now unmistakable squeezed wink in 2013 began to stand out on a complete selection of garments and accessories. Before that, the Kardashian, which already in 2006, pioneer of a new way of doing business and entertainment, opened the first boutique of their brand Dash, dedicated to fashion. And in 2018 the second child of the family, Kim, founds the shapewear brand Skims worth 1.6 billion dollars with a parterre of exceptional investors. In the Olympus of celebrities, another place of honor can only go to Rihanna, the world-famous pop star whose popularity also on social media has made her a real entrepreneur. Despite the unfortunate experiment of his luxury clothing label under the aegis of Lvmh, her lingerie collection Savage x Fenty continued to run and is close to making its retail debut in early 2022. Similar success for her beauty line, born in 2017 and since then landed in the stores Sephora, with a turnover that in 2021 promises to be close to 5 billion dollars. Being a spokesperson for the brands of others, therefore, is no longer enough. Thus the profession of the influencer changes status and acquires a new, increasingly prominent entrepreneurial profile.

A MOVE BETWEEN BUSINESS AND SELF-REPRESENTATION

If celebrities are the ones who have led the phenomenon, there is a plethora of influencers that boast much less weight, in terms of followers and engagement, which look to the pioneers who arrived first. The example of Beatrice Valleys. Born in 1995, a community of 2.8 million followers and a new kidswear clothing line called Whatevs, consistent with his profile so focused on his family life. It follows on the same numerical wave Valentina Ferragni, sister of the more famous Chiara with her 4 million followers. Its namesake Valentina Ferragni Studio is a pop style jewelry brand that shows its face. Or again Giulia Calcaterra, who last spring launched her costume brand Selvatica, with an aesthetic inspired by the world of fitness, to which she belongs, and adventure.

Brands, in fact, must reflect the vision, personality and tone of voice, as well as the sphere of belonging, of the young stars. The first intent behind the entrepreneurial debut is certainly linked to business: to generate a new source of profit unrelated to the role of sounding board for third-party brands that traditionally defines the figure of the influencer. But the choice also has to do with the positioning of one’s identity, which must exit the web so that its virtual core is also enhanced. It is an advanced form of self-branding, of which the brand becomes the expression.

If fashion is teeming with ‘influencer-made’ brands, beauty is no exception. The skincare line Hey Cutie from Miss Strawberryfields, about 110 thousand followers and a channel YouTube active since 2009, or that of Sweet as a Candy these are just some examples of a rich humus of small businesses born from the web. But the most famous case in the world of beauty is that of Clio Zammatteo, in art Cliomakeup, born as a makeup artist at the dawn of YouTube and from 2017 founder of the brand that bears her name.

INFLUENCING IS NOT ENOUGH

‘Influencing’ is no longer enough, it seems. Of course, there are still no signs of a distancing of brands from social media characters, quite the contrary. In 2020, global influencer marketing traveled at $ 9.7 billion; in Italy, at the end of 2021, as emerges from the estimate of Upa, the value of this market will settle at around 272 million euros, up 12% compared to the previous year and representing between 3% and 4% of advertising investments. Yet while much of this capital goes into the pockets of celebrities, there is also an army of middlemen who take their share along the way. In addition to the uncertainty, catalyzed by the pandemic, about the possible long-term duration of these lucrative deals with brands and which is pushing us to explore potentially profitable new avenues.

A CRAFT IN BECOME

Establishing your own brand responds to a logic of disintermediation that bypasses not only the client companies but also all the figures that dot the path to get there. The entrepreneurial step remains more complex and it is no coincidence that influencers who decide to rely on already existing and well-known brands are more frequent to launch a line in their own image and likeness that does not involve, however, the leap into the world of business first. person. A leap that requires entrepreneurial skills that go beyond mere marketing. What influencers have access to, however, is undoubtedly a privileged channel, through which they can capitalize on the numbers and the strong engagement of their communities of followers. The result is a debut on the market without too many unknowns and easily mappable, which could represent the upgrade of a profession in full swing.









