Influenza, infections in Puglia increase: they have risen from 3.71 to 4.14 per thousand people

Photo of James Reno James Reno
The cases of flu in Puglia are increasing and the incidence is growing: compared to the week from 15 to 21 November, infections from 22 to 28 November have risen from 3.71 to 4.14 per thousand assisted. This is what is revealed by the monitoring of the network of Influnet sentinel doctors activated by the Higher Institute of Health. The number of cases among the youngest children, those between 0 and 4 years, remains high but slightly decreasing, the incidence is equal to 16.63 cases per thousand assisted, compared to 17.53 seven days earlier.

Bari, virus peak among children: “Coughs, colds and bronchitis, this year in Puglia they are early”

by Gennaro Totorizzo

But infections are growing in all the other age groups and it is already far beyond the seasonal average: the incidence between 5 and 14 years is equal to 6.14 cases per thousand; between the ages of 15 and 64 it amounts to 3.33 cases per thousand; while from 65 and up, the cases drop to 1.30 per thousand. Only among the over 65s the incidence is low and is also decreasing, probably the effect of better vaccination coverage.

