Influenza runs, double the incidence compared to 2019 – Medicine

After the abrupt departure recorded last week, the flu curve continues to grow and this year promises to be much more demanding than last year and also the previous one.

In the week from 8 to 14 November, the incidence reached 4.2 cases per thousand assisted, a value more than double compared to the same period of the 2019 season, the last pre-pandemic. Children under the age of five are mainly affected. This is what emerges from the weekly report on the monitoring of flu-like syndrome carried out by the InfluNet surveillance network of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità which records the trend of the seasonal epidemic, whose run this year crosses that of the new wave of Covid .

The report refers to the data reported by 853 sentinel doctors distributed throughout the country. In the past week, a total of 246,000 cases of influenza have been reported; 811,000 since the start of the season. The trend that had been glimpsed in previous surveys is confirmed as regards the most affected age groups: in children under 5 the incidence is equal to 17.87 cases per thousand assisted, in that 5-14 years 4.47, between 15 and 64 years it is 3.63 cases per thousand and over sixty-five years old it drops to 2.07 cases per thousand assisted. At the moment, not all regions have activated surveillance. Among the Regions that sent the data, Piedmont has the highest incidence rates with 6.29 cases per thousand assisted.