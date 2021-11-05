Influenza vaccine 2021 in pharmacies also in Emilia Romagna. How much does it cost

Bologna, 5 November 2021 – The battle at the Covid pandemic – which now raises its head also in our region – also passes through the flu shotFlu and Coronavirus symptoms are likely to overlap, so it’s best to immunize yourself from all viruses.

Influence in Emilia Romagna: first case a little girl from Parma – Covid today, the new infections in the Emilia Romagna bulletin of November 5, 2021

The pharmacies Emilia-Romagna are ready to be served: we start on Monday 8 November. The target population to be reached is very broad: it is all people between 18 and 60 years not yet completed, without pathologies, who do not fall into the categories of entitled persons and who have health care in Emilia-Romagna.

L‘list of pharmacies will be available from Monday afternoon on the Health portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region (https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it). Pharmacists will not only vaccinate, but will record the administration in the vaccine registry.









Donini: “A precious service”

“Citizens who do not have pathologies – explains councilor Raffaele Donini – will therefore be able to access the health service of administering the flu vaccine in pharmacies – A truly valuable service, an extra piece for the composition of a new health of the territory, in a situation, the pandemic, which needs to be further strengthened in this respect. I also want to remember – adds the commissioner – that pharmacies in our area not only vaccinate, but also record the administration in the vaccination register ”.

The cost of the vaccine at the pharmacy

The pharmacy will provide the service at the expense of the citizen who requests it. Expenses that include inoculation vaccination and the retail price of vaccine flu shot administered. Overall, the performance will be approx 24.50 euros.

Vaccine and vigilance

The participating pharmacy must also necessarily participate in the regional active pharmacovigilance project “Vigirete”, in order to acquire the necessary skills in the use of pharmacovigilance tools, for a correct reporting of any suspicious and adverse reactions following vaccination.







