Influenza vaccine accelerates the immune response even against Covid: “Less serious cases”

A push to protect oneself from Covid could also come from the flu vaccine, thanks to the training to which the immune system is subjected to react and reject any pathogens. According to experts from the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg), who are taking part in the national congress in Rome today, flu prophylaxis could reduce the risk of Sars cov 2 infection by 14 percent. In reality, clinical data do not yet exist. but as it suggests “the meta-analysis of observational studies involving Italy, Spain, Israel and the United States published in Vaccines – explains the president of Sigg Francesco Landi – in the event that the infection occurs, there will be a reduction in symptoms and general inflammation and a recovery faster, in other words a less serious Covid“.

Influenza vaccine, accelerates the immune response

The merit, as scientists already knew, is of the so-called trained immunity, that is “the phenomenon by which – Landi points out – after a vaccination of any kind there is an increase and acceleration of the immune response in case of contact with another pathogen. The anti-flu, in short, trains the immune system and in case of contact with the coronavirus can reduce the chances of positivity from Covid thanks to the greater antiviral action“. While awaiting more certain results, geriatricians look at this meta-analysis with a certain optimism. “The real value of the data – underlines Raffaele Antonelli Incalzi, past president of Sigg and director of Geriatrics of the Campus bio-medico University of Rome – lies in the fact that a flu vaccination first of all reduces the risk of respiratory infections in general and also the problems of differential diagnosis with respect to Covid, which is the respiratory infection par excellence. Since both diseases are very prevalent, preventing the risk of an infection that would be very serious is another huge advantage of the flu shot. That there is even some form of prevention from Covid with the flu vaccine – specifies Antonelli Incalzi – this must be confirmed with careful studies“.

Essential prophylaxis for the elderly

At this time, therefore, it is essential to protect the people most at risk. “Prophylaxis is essential especially for elderly people – continues the geriatrician – and for those suffering from or from multiple pathologies and subjected to therapy with drugs that reduce the effectiveness of the immune system. In any case, being able to reduce the risk of incurring hospital treatment and severe pneumonia is already an important achievement“.

Influenza responsible for 8 thousand deaths a year

The recommendation to get vaccinated against Covid and the flu, both offered free of charge by the national health service, had already started months ago by the Ministry of Health, precisely to avoid the risk of confusing the diagnoses and avoiding serious illness. “Influenza vaccination last year recorded an 11% increase in vaccinated and we hope the same will happen this year, to reach the goal of 75% coverage in over 65s and reduce the impact of the flu – remarks Stefania Maggi, of the Neuroscience Institute of the Cnr Section of Padua – every year the flu affects 40 to 50% of people at risk, including the elderly, and on average is responsible for 8000 deaths. The virus increases the risk of heart attack by 10 times and pneumonia by 8 times“. Over 60% of hospitalizations due to flu are concentrated among the over 65, with costs that are double compared to other age groups. The co-administration of the flu vaccine with the third dose of anti-Covid, to be carried out on different arms, is possible and is an excellent shield also and above all for the frail elderly. Two other fundamental vaccines in over 65s, as geriatricians recall, are anti-pneumococcal and anti-Herpes Zoster: pneumococcus is in fact the most common cause of pneumonia among the elderly and is lethal in 20-40% of cases. , Herpes Zoster or Shingles is caused by the reactivation of the varicella virus, frequent especially from the age of 50 onwards and is responsible in one case out of 5 of a very painful post-herpetic neuralgia.