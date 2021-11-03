Influenza vaccine, general practitioners on a war footing with the Health Authority: “80 doses per doctor, yes and no are enough for one day” – Chronicle

TRENTO. The vaccination campaign against the flu officially started yesterday but it is already a clash between general practitioners and the health authority. Not only the first days of administration will all be in charge of the family doctors (the San Vincenzo hub will begin to devote itself to the flu vaccination only from tomorrow, in Rovereto it will start next Monday), but the category denounces a shortage of available doses: it will start with 80 doses for each doctor, instead of the 200 with which we started last year.

“We are enraged – thunders Nicola Paoli, general secretary of the CISL doctors of Trentino – because after announcing the departure of the vaccination campaign with the guarantee of” wide availability of guaranteed doses and adequate supply “, the health authority now reserves a reality for us different: general practitioners have been informed that the doses to be withdrawn are rationalized to 80 per doctor, when each of us has on average between 400 and 600 patients to vaccinate. There is no way of knowing from the health authority when doctors will receive the second, third, fourth tranche, forcing patients, repeatedly, to move around empty to reach the clinics or stressing our professionals with continuous phone calls “.

Problems not only on numbers, but also on logistics: «To collect this minimum quantity of doses that is not enough even for a day of surgery, especially for those who – among general practitioners – had organized themselves with the lists of hundreds of elderly and chronic patients starting from the first day of administration, the road promises to be long and tortuous, given that the delivery will take place in a one hour slot, and in Trento even by booking with the possibility of collection between 7.30 and 8.30 ».

Paoli then denounces bureaucratically aggravate: “The forms to be filled out for each patient to be vaccinated are not provided for either in the provincial contract or in the specific project for general practitioners and create a hateful hyper-bureaucratization that discourages family doctors, still struggling with the workload already of in itself aggravated by the pandemic, with a double burden compared to the ordinary. It is not clearly explained to us in an univocal and official way if we can vaccinate all our patients as per ministerial directives or by privileging only those over sixty years as the health authority would seem to want. All this bearing in mind that each of us has about 400 elderly people to vaccinate ».

A situation that the CISL Medici has defined unsustainable, so much so as to announce countermeasures: it has recommended to its members to send followed patients to vaccination hubs: “Receiving no official explanation but, rather, explanations that are not always univocal from the various districts, therefore, it is evaluating with its doctors, before an assault on our offices, to send its fellow citizens – we are talking about 250,000 patients out of 450,000 – to the hubs public. In this way we will be able to dedicate ourselves better to studio and home visits without having to work as bureaucrats or district “coders” ».

Beyond the departure – which therefore promises to be difficult – in general practitioners’ clinics, the vaccination campaign against influenza will go live starting tomorrow, as announced by Dr. Maria Grazia Zuccali of the Hygiene and Public Health Operating Unit of the Healthcare Company: «On 4 November the San Vincenzo hub will open for adults, with a drive through, and the viale Verona clinics for children at risk.

In the province other clinics will give the go-ahead for vaccinations between tomorrow and Friday, in Rovereto it will start on Monday. In the meantime, waiting for precise indications on the dates from the provincial task force, the director general of the health company Antonio Ferro said that everything could be ready by the end of the week to start with the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccination for the over 60: it can be administered together with the anti-flu.

Finally, a Trentino anomaly: throughout Italy (excluding Basilicata, Trentino and Alto Adige), an agreement was reached to carry out flu vaccinations in pharmacies and the campaign has already started two weeks ago. But in Trentino it still happens – as happened to us on Saturday – to be told by the Cup that “you need to book online”, while the Public Relations Service of the Health Authority told us that “you absolutely must contact your GP”. Many of which, however, have not yet started or do not have enough doses.