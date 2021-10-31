Influenza vaccine: impossible to book for the Cup, yet the Province said to book for the Cup, angry users – VIDEO – Chronicle

TRENTO. On Friday the press conference, with Dr. Ferro, “acting” manager of the Health Authority and the councilor Stefania Segnana, had launched the anti-flu vaccination campaign for Trentino. With great emphasis: it is important, we start with the over 60s and the “fragile patients”. But to the test of the facts, it is impossible to book and anger mounts.

Yesterday and this morning we received dozens and dozens of messages from our angry readers: in some cases the GPs are not yet ready, others are not joining, and booking through Cup is simply not possible.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Book the flu vaccine at the Cup? An enterprise: we have done the test Booking the flu shot at the Cup is an obstacle course. We did the test.

And to think that they had magnified the launch: “From Tuesday 2 November you will be able to receive the vaccine anti-flu, will mainly concern the over 65 population group, but in reality everyone is called to participate, including children between 6 months and 6 years ».

But how do you book? A press release from the Province explains to us that “It is possible to get vaccinated from November 2. For information on vaccination and administration, just contact your doctor or family pediatrician, or book the vaccination at the Cup online (possible from Friday) in the vaccination centers of Apss.

In drive-throughs, the vaccine is administered without getting out of the car ».

Loading... Advertisements

Fantastic. But that’s not true: at the telephone Cup they’ll raise you up online. It is not possible to book flu vaccines at the online cup. In short, a lie. And the Public Relations Service finally orders: “It is done only by the general practitioner.”

Too bad that many doctors have not yet left. And therefore the “start of the vaccination campaign” is, in the end, impossible for many users.







