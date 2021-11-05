Influenza vaccine in pharmacies: list of the 250 pharmacies in Lombardy that do it

Milan, November 5, 2021 – Il flu shot? From today, in Lombardy, you can do it too in the pharmacy. For the time being in the approx 250 pharmacies who have joined the campaign, but certainly, in the coming days and weeks others will be added. In many facilities the anti Covid vaccine has also already been carried out.

“Following the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Government, Regions, Provinces, Federfarma and Assofarm and the operational indications provided by Lombardy region, Lombard pharmacists can now provide the population with the flu vaccine. The first vaccinations have already started in the 250 pharmacies which, at the moment, have confirmed their availability but the number is destined to grow in the coming weeks, when other pharmacists will complete the training course organized by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità “, explains one note released by Federfarma Lombardia.

An intervention that according to the association of pharmacists, but not only, is necessary to improve access to vaccination campaign helping to expand flu immunity, even more important this season given the simultaneous presence of Covid pandemic.









Considering that the public flu campaign has already started, for this year the community pharmacies will only administer the doses they have independently procured: therefore solvent and adult citizens will be able to use the inoculation service. at the price of 6.16 euros beyond the cost of the vaccine.

The categories they have right to a free vaccine instead they will have to contact the own family doctor. For administering the flu vaccine at the pharmacy no medical prescription is required (necessary only in case of simple purchase of the dose) but it is necessary sign the informed consent and fill in the medical history form.

“This year, for the first time, community pharmacists will be able to directly administer the flu vaccine to citizens who request it,” says the President of Federfarma Lombardia, Annarosa Racca. “A significant step forward is being made in the path towards the pharmacy of services, for health care ever closer to the needs of citizens. Italy thus aligns itself with the main European countries – such as France, Portugal and the United Kingdom – where influenza vaccination in pharmacies is already a consolidated reality ”.









The list of pharmacies who carry out the inoculation of the antiflu vaccine is available for consultation on the Federfarma Lombardia App “Open Pharmacy” and on the website www.farmacia-aperta.eu.