info, power and price for the extreme naked

Alliance between the Austrian house and the company that with its modifications transforms supercars into collector's items. Supersport power, sophisticated design and a cost of almost 40 thousand euros.

Matteo Solinghi





February 15 – Milan

Extend your horizons by creating true works of art in the field of engines: this is the 2022 mission of Brabus, the German tuner who in its 45-year history has not only customized and transformed “simple” supercars into collector’s items, but which has gone a little further, towards the sea, giving life to exclusive outboard motorboats. On this occasion, however, Brabus returned to the mainland to work on an unusual project: in collaboration with Ktm, in fact, the Ktm Brabus 1300 R was born, a very bad and exclusive naked.

Ktm Brabus 1300 R – The first Brabus motorcycle is a concentrate of elegance and power. If on the engine front Ktm takes care of bringing out all the grit possible and imaginable from the powerful 1,301 cc LC8 engine, from the design point of view it is Brabus to enrich and embellish this angry naked. The bike incorporates the key ingredients of the Brabus aesthetic, such as black and strong style, which are combined with two dedicated colors, forged Brabus Monoblock Z wheels, high-end carbon components and a custom saddle, created with the utmost care by interior specialists from Brabus.

Ktm Brabus 1300 R: engine and suspension – The new Brabus 1300 R is equipped with the huge LC8 twin cylinder of the Ktm 1290 Super Duke R Evo, for 180 Hp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, performances that reflect the Brabus style. From a technical point of view, the Brabus 1300 R, just like the 1290 Super Duke GT, features the new second generation WP Apex semi-active suspension. This allows riders to select six specific damping modes (Comfort, Street, Sport, Track, Advanced) or Auto mode, which automatically adjusts to road conditions and driving style.

Ktm Brabus 1300 R: exclusivity at a high price – To add a further touch of exclusivity, the Brabus 1300 R is expected to be produced in just 154 units, of which 77 proposed in the Magma Red color and another 77 in the Signature Black variant, all marked with a plate that certifies the production in edition. limited. Other goodies are represented by the WP Pro Components steering damper, various carbon fiber components, Brabus slip-on silencer with double exhaust pipe, Brabus air intakes and a slew of components signed by the German tuner that further enrich the bike. . Luxury and exclusivity that raise the price up to 39,500 euros (VAT included). Impossible to take home the new Brabus 1300 R, because it sold out just two minutes after the opening of sales.