INFO SOS – Muriel, the truth towards January and the rumors about Milan. For Miranchuk now… – SOS Fanta

Jeremie’s time has come. Atalanta after months of negotiations gives themselves away Jeremie Boga and the balance changes, but above all the rumors of the market increase for Gasperini’s stars and for those who are destined to leave. But let’s order. In these hours there has been much talk of Luis Muriel for the Milan as Paolo Maldini’s wish: as learned from SOS Fanta, Atalanta are not working on a sale of the Colombian in January and see it as very important pawn between the championship and the Europa League. Unless there are crazy offers it will not go away, to date Milan does not formulate proposals of 30/40 million for a tip in January.

Well also clarify the situation Alexei Miranchuk. In this case, developments need to be monitored on a daily basis: Miranchuk has been recovered by Gasperini in recent weeks but has serious chances to leave Bergamo, he wants to play continuously and the arrival of Boga does not help. You are studying a loan, the rumors about Verona are not reflected so far because there has been no approach while the Genoa it is one of the most serious Italian solutions. But still no agreements, we are in the interest and not in the closing negotiation. While abroad there is no shortage of polls. Watch out for Miranchuk, more than Muriel, on the Goddess’ exit lists. And also a Little ones, he too will probably go away on loan.

