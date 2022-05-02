[Infografía] The great summer releases of 2022

This summer there will be new movies, some news and many announced sequels from Marvel, DC, Netflix.

Summer is one of the peak seasons for movie releases in theaters and streaming. Here what you can see:

‘Crimes of the Future’ (June 3, 2022): David Cronenberg gets weird again in the haunting new film ‘Crimes of the Future’, starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux in a return to the roots of body horror from the director of ‘Existenz’.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (June 10, 2022): Original ‘Jurassic Park’ stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum join Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in this sixth dinosaur blockbuster.

‘Light Year’ (June 17, 2022): Chris Evans takes the pompous toy from ‘Toy Story’ to infinity and beyond, as shown in the first trailer for Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’.

‘Elvis’ (June 24, 2022): Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis tribute became one of the first high-profile victims of the pandemic when Tom Hanks, who appears in the film as Colonel Tom Parker, contracted the coronavirus . He and his wife, Rita Wilson, fortunately recovered and the film was only delayed for a month.

‘The black telephone’ (June 24, 2022): Ethan Hawke leads a chilling horror film.

‘Thor: love and thunder’ (July 8, 2022): Chris Hemsworth brings the hammer again, with Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Jeff Goldblum. Friends of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel also participate.

‘Where the crawdads sing’ (July 15, 2022): ‘Where the crawdads sing’ is based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones from the TV hit ‘Normal people.’

‘Don’t Make Me Go’ (July 15, 2022): This new Amazon movie stars John Cho as a dying single father on a heartwarming road trip to reunite his teenage daughter with her long-lost mother.

‘No’ (July 20, 2022): Jordan Peele follows ‘Get out and Us’ with this chilling new starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

‘DC League of super-pets’ (July 29, 2022): Dwayne Johnson is Krypto (Superman’s dog) in this animated comedy with the voices of Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil and Vanessa Bayer.

‘Bullet Train’ (July 29, 2022): ‘John Wick’ director David Leitch films with an all-star cast including Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.

‘Revenge’ (July 29, 2022): Directorial debut from ‘The Office’ writer and star BJ Novak, ‘Vengeance’ is a darkly comedic thriller about a New York podcaster who travels to West Texas to investigate the death from a girl he was dating. Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron and Dove Cameron star.

Luck (August 5, 2022): Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg and Simon Pegg lend their voices to this Apple TV Plus animated film about the world’s unluckiest person who discovers unicorns and dragons in the magical Land of Luck.

‘Secret Headquarters’ (August 12, 2022): Owen Wilson stars in the story of a boy who discovers the secret headquarters of a superhero under his house.

‘The man from Toronto’ (August 12, 2022): Meeting in an Airbnb, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson team up to kill someone.

‘The Bride’ (August 26, 2022): ‘The Bride’ is a thriller about a young woman invited to a lavish wedding in England, only for the nuptials to take a sinister turn.

‘Samaritan’ (August 26, 2022): Sylvester Stallone is an aging superhero in this dark take on superheroes.

‘Salem’s lot’ (September 9, 2022): A new version of the vampire story of Stephen King, from Warner Bros. and starring Alfre Woodard.

‘The King Woman’ (September 16, 2022): Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch and John Boyega star in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic.

‘Don’t worry darling’ (September 23, 2022): Olivia Wilde directs Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the story of a 1950s housewife who discovers a disturbing secret. Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll also star.

