Information capsule: The state of Arizona will not update COVID-19 cases daily after the recommendation of the health sector

In addition, she can suffer side effects with breast implants, and Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan, shot multiple times, recovers.

PHOENIX — Like every week, here is a compilation of some of the relevant news for the week of February 21, 2022.

Arizona has a law that requires doctors to warn patients about the risks of breast implants.

Migraines, constant headaches, insomnia, difficulty breathing and swallowing.

Robyn Towt survived three different bouts of cancer. But it was her breast implants that made her sicker.

“I couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me,” Towt said.

At first, it was a mystery. He had recently survived breast cancer and then had a double mastectomy with breast reconstruction.

Zukerman has been pushing for the FDA to acknowledge that breast implant disease exists, advocating for more research into exactly what causes it, and pushing for transparency regarding the risks for all women.

She says the FDA took a step in the right direction last year when the agency announced that breast implants would be equipped with a black box warning.

MORE HERE: Her breast implants made her sick; Now Arizona has a law that requires doctors to warn patients about the risks

State of Arizona will not update COVID-19 cases daily after recommendation from multiple hospitals

The Arizona Department of Health Services will no longer provide daily updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the state, according to a recent blog post from the department.

The move comes after Dr. Richard Carmona said he and 14 hospital representatives, including Valleywise, Mayo Clinic and Banner Health, decided “now was the time” to make the change to the department’s board.

“With all of the COVID-19 metrics steadily declining and many other states doing the same, I join the hospital representatives below in sharing that the time is right for a change,” Carmona said.

The state has reported daily numbers related to COVID-19 on the ADHS dashboard since April 12, 2020, when the department was led by Dr. Cara Christ.

MORE HERE: State of Arizona will not update COVID-19 cases daily after recommendation from multiple hospitals

Family hosts celebration for life to remember little girl killed in Glendale shooting

Latreese Moten’s family gathered Monday to celebrate the life of the little girl who was killed last week in Glendale.

Moten had a party to celebrate her eighth birthday on Monday, but she was the only one who did not attend.

The girl, or Lay Lay as her family called her, was shot to death while shielding her five-year-old sister from bullets while riding in the back seat of their mother’s car in what Glendale police said were gunshots from from another vehicle.

The family gathered at Lay Lay’s favorite park, Grand Canal Linear Park in Glendale.

There were all the necessary items for a party: balloons, cupcakes, decorations, gifts and lots of joy.

“I knew she would have wanted me to celebrate her here,” said the girl’s mother. “This is the last place where I could see my baby spinning, playing and full of life.”

The family wrote messages on a dozen balloons. Her mother wrote: “I love you Lay Lay.”

Together they chanted “Happy Birthday Lay Lay!” and she released the balloons into the air.

MORE HERE: Family hosts celebration for life to remember little girl killed in Glendale shooting

Three men found dead in vacant Phoenix lot

The remains of three men were discovered Sunday afternoon in a vacant lot near 99th Avenue and Mobile Lane.

Phoenix police said the unidentified men had obvious signs of trauma and their causes of death have not yet been determined.

Officers discovered the remains after they were called to report an injured person around 1:30 p.m.

The identities of the men have not been released.

MORE HERE: Three men found dead in vacant Phoenix lot

Tyler Moldovan Update: Phoenix Police Officer Appears Pedaling a Bike in New Video

Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan appears to be on the mend as he recovers after being shot eight times by a suspect last December.

Moldovan was released from the hospital last month and transferred to a rehabilitation center to continue treatment for his injuries.

Moldovan had been on life support in the days after the December shooting, but is now becoming more physically active, according to an Instagram video posted Tuesday by the officer’s family.

Moldovan was seriously injured after he and other officers were called to a neighborhood near 19th Avenue, south of Camelback Road for reports of vehicles driving erratically and donuting on the pavement after 2 a.m. on March 14. December.

As officers searched the surrounding areas, police said Moldovan found 24-year-old Essa Williams hiding behind a small wall in an apartment’s covered patio.

MORE HERE: Tyler Moldovan Update: Phoenix Police Officer Appears Pedaling a Bike in New Video

For more content in Spanish, visit 12News.com/espanol

Follow us on our Facebook page 12 News in Spanish

Visit our section of 12 News in Spanish in Youtube

Download the 12 News KPNX app to receive notifications in Spanish:

iPhones: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

OTHER NEWS IN SPANISH:

– 3 Former Police Officers Found Guilty On All Charges In Federal Civil Rights Trial

– Border Patrol: Man tried to escape before being fatally shot by an agent

– So you can make the gasoline in your car yield more

– Yes, Russia violated international law by recognizing the independence of the Ukrainian territories and sending troops

– Statement by President Joe Biden after Russia launched attack on Ukraine