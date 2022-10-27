Information from Cubana de Aviacion on international and domestic flights

The main national airline, Cubana de Aviación, reported this October 26 through its official channels, a new report on the situation of its international flights, specifically that of Spain, and national ones. They gave good news for their prospective clients.

They reported that as of today, “Cubana de Aviación promotes the offer of tickets from 490 euros onwards on the MADRID-S.CUBA-HABANA-MADRID route. With the possibility of carrying three pieces of luggage of 23 kg.

They added that air tickets can be purchased at the Cubana de Aviación sales offices or through the website www.cubana.cu. Currently these are the only international flights that this company has, after suspending those they were making to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As for domestic flights, at first Cubana de Aviación had published a message on Telegram announcing the return of the Havana-Holguín route, but later deleted this information and posted that “we still do not have that confirmation.” Apparently, they reversed these connections.

A week ago, the reality of domestic flights was the same. “I would like to know if the domestic flights have already started,” questioned a user on the airline’s Telegram channel, to which they replied “we are not flying yet.”

CUBAN AVIATION INFORMATION

As for the international connections between Cuba and Argentina that at some point were made between the two nations from Cubana, they explained that “they had no information” about it.

This situation with the links to the Ezeiza Airport in Buenos Aires has been going on for several months, when a conflict broke out with Argentine tourists whose return flights were delayed for several days and they had to stay stranded in hotels on the island. more than they had thought.

As for domestic flights, between Santiago and Havana, which are sporadically sold on the international route from Madrid, they also explained that “there is no availability.” The same answer they have been offering for months.