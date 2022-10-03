Information from ECASA on the interruption of air connections in Havana

After the events that occurred on October 1 at the “José Martí” International Airport in Havana, where several flights between Florida and that city were canceled, the Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company SA (ECASA) published a note where he explains the causes of these incidents and their solutions on the island.

Yesterday, multiple users on social networks reported cancellations to Havana of flights from Miami, Tampa or Fort Lauderdale, especially with the company American Airlines, which suspended five of the six daily flights it maintains with the Cuban capital. The airport was overwhelmed due to these last minute cancellations. Many pointed to the lack of electricity, but this is how ECASA manifested itself.

“The Cuban Airports and Airport Services Company (ECASA) reports that all the country’s airports continue to operate and continue in the recovery phase after the passage of Hurricane Ian through the national territory,” they point out in an informative note.

“This morning there was an impact on the technological systems that support the passenger check-in service, causing delays in the process by having to use alternative manual methods. Under these conditions, most of the planned flights were carried out, except for some operations that were canceled by decision of the airlines and the affected passengers have had the attention established for these cases, “they add.

“At the time this note was prepared, the check-up system was restored, providing the service with total normality. The rest of the systems have not been affected in any way”, they conclude.

ECASA, FLIGHTS TO CUBA

After the settlement of the situation at the Havana Airport, only American flights remained canceled, as JetBlue and Southwest regularly operated their connections between Florida and the island’s capital. The interruptions at the capital’s airport prevented travelers from checking-in and therefore the flights could not be boarded.

Finally, at night, the capital’s airport itself, from its communication area, stated: “Despite the situations created by the damage that occurred today, everything is going on normally in our terminals. We maintain the services, due attention and communication to our passengers”.