Information Note from the Ministry of Public Health – Official government site of the Ministry of Public Health in Cuba

Information Note from the Ministry of Public Health

In correspondence with the international and national epidemiological situation of COVID-19 and the levels of immunization achieved, it has been decided to make the following modifications to the entry requirements to the country as part of the International Sanitary Control.

  • Eliminate as a requirement to enter the country the presentation of a test for COVID-19 (antigen test or PCR-RT) carried out in the country of origin, as well as the anti-COVID-19 vaccination certificate.
  • Sampling will be maintained for the study of SARS CoV-2 (free) randomly from travelers at the points of entry into the country, taking into account the number of flights, the entry of vessels and the epidemiological risk that the country represents originally.
  • If the sample taken at the point of entry is positive, it will proceed according to the protocols approved in the country for the clinical-epidemiological control of COVID-19.
  • All flows and measures implemented at all points of entry into the country that guarantee social distancing and disinfection of hands and surfaces are maintained.
  • The mandatory use of the mask is maintained at all points of entry into the country.


