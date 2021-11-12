Information on Bitcoin trends and the companies that have started using it

Bitcoin bets follow the trends and fluctuations of the Cryptocurrency Market which has become increasingly large in recent years. This financial sector is constantly evolving and every forecast has at the same time large margins for profit but also for error.

The Cryptocurrency Market in 2021

The situation in 2021 has seen significant changes and new factors come into play, actors such as China, Tesla and famous investment funds, in addition, the discourse on regulation regarding the operations and taxation of this market has begun. The Revenue Agency is preparing to enter this world to set ground rules and therefore make it more stable and less volatile.

The new projects are emerging for their value or the flop they have had, in recent months also the situation of altcoins and tokens has become clearer. Another fundamental element that has contributed to improving the cryptocurrency trend in 2021 is the investment by small savers, even if many consultants have advised against betting in such a volatile market. In part, however, thanks to economic stagnation, it is proving to be increasingly reliable.

These elements just analyzed in conjunction with the dynamic movements of the stock exchanges and other markets worldwide, have made 2021 an uphill year for cryptocurrencies, as a real springboard.

The future predictions of cryptocurrencies in the market

In light of the data that the experts have found, it is possible to outline possible future scenarios, in the short – medium term there could be a stop in the hype of cryptocurrencies, also because it is impossible to think of a constant rise that cannot last indefinitely. but braking is not at all risky and in any case it will be followed by a restart.

Even if investor behavior could change and revenues could decrease, the same reduction in volatility should attract new investors, both large and small, in this sense the market dynamics would remain stable also thanks to a greater regularization of this financial sector.

The new rules on cryptocurrencies foster their market stability

The US and the EU are working together to present a regulation that should enter into force as soon as possible, the European Commission intervened at the end of September 2021 and explained that the initiative tends to regulate not prohibit, precisely to allow the creation of a single market to support financial recovery around the world. Investment safeguards include verifying the safekeeping of assets, mandatory procedures, capital requirements and above all new rights for investors vis-à-vis the issuer.

Companies that use Bitcoin

Mastercard was among the first companies to use Bitcoin, as were many travel agencies and Overstock. Even Starbucks after several back and forth has continued with its favorable line, since 2014 also Microsoft has been using Bitcoin, as well as the famous fast food chain KFC.