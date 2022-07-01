Information on the quota of the regulated family basket for the month of July in Cuba

The Ministry of Internal Trade has announced how the distribution of the regulated family quota will behave. Information of maximum interest in the midst of the acute food shortage that Cuba is going through.

Although the press release clarifies that the per capita allocation of products will be guaranteed, it reports some delays, fragmentation of supplies and distribution schedules.

“The distribution of beans, compotes, salt and oil is assured, although in some territories their sale will be completed in the first ten days of July,” the text indicates. For its part, regarding coffee and eggs, two of the products most demanded by Cubans, it is explained that their delivery “is scheduled within the month”.

On the other hand, with regard to rice, the basis of the diet of Cuban families, the 7 pounds regulated per consumer will be guaranteed. However, in all territories they will not be dispatched in a single round.

“On day 1 the sale will start partially in 9 provinces. The remaining amounts to complete the 7️ pounds will be distributed from their arrival during the first ten of the month”, points out the MINCIN.

On the other hand, for the territories of Isla de la Juventud, Santiago de Cuba, Havana, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spíritus, Ciego de Ávila and Las Tunas, the sale of 7️ pounds per capita will proceed from July 1 itself.

On the other hand, the sale of the 4️ pounds of sugar per consumer is guaranteed, although the distribution will be completed during the month. And in the case of Havana, it will be two pounds of refined sugar and two pounds of crude.

Meat and dairy

During the month of July, the distribution of the chicken corresponding to June will continue, according to the note. But it is not specified when the July chicken will be shipped.

Fluid milk is partially guaranteed in some territories that have the possibility of offering it in this format for minors from 1 to 6 years of age, as well as for medical diets authorized by the MINSAP.

“The territories that do not have this possibility continue to receive powdered milk. Meanwhile, children under one year of age are guaranteed delivery of powdered milk,” the information concludes.

The MINCIN does not refer in the note to the distribution of other additional products, nor to the donation modules that have not yet been distributed in some provinces of the country. About this particular Cuban Directory provided information in the last hours.