Information Service of the Independent Comic USA #471

Bad Idea will sell donuts

The publisher of Dinesh Shamdasani, Warren Simons and others, known for being the ones who took Valiant to the top, is back on the news. Their “bad idea» was over, they weren’t going to publish any more comics, although there are many of us who doubt this statement, thinking that they were going to be reborn. What we did not imagine was that we would give this news.

In a turn of events they have presented «Bad Idea Donuts«. Yes, now they are going to sell donuts. What does this have to do with comics? Well, ignoring the fact that they were (are they?) a publisher, together with their pack of donuts they will distribute for free Bunsen Beaver And His Pal Treea comic with two stories made by Robert Venditti, Juan José Ryp, Rich Koslowski Y David Lapham. If someone passes by comic-con from South Carolina you can taste their donuts. Or not. We do not give credit.

Source : Bleeding Cool.

Available the first episode of Colonel Weird & Little Andromeda

We have doubly interesting news, the universe returns black hammer and for free. In this case we will find a new number focused on Colonel Weird in the substack of own Jeff Lemire. The first part, made by Tate Brombal Y Ray Fawke is already available, although it will be a longer comic in which, in addition to them and the lemirepeople like Ariela Kristantina, Andrea Sorrentino, Marguerite Sauvage either Nick Robles. Welcome once again to the Para-Zone.

Source : Substack.

Crowdfunding campaign for the new Wesley Snipes comic

And we have another actor who goes to the vignettes. After Keanu Reeves, John Leguizamo or Emilia Clarke it is the turn of wesley snipes. The one who was the best vampire slayer in the house of ideas has opted for crowdfunding on the platform kickstarter to start the series Exiled created together with Adam Lawson and co-written with Keith Arem, both coming from audiovisual media. to the drawing will be Gabriel Santos with color of valentina bianconi.

Exiled It will tell us the story of a policeman, in the image and likeness of the actor himself, who is chasing a serial killer who uses impossible techniques to kill his victims. Action, police plots and some science fiction is what he promises. We’ll see if he gets ahead, at the moment it doesn’t seem that he has found partners as good as his professional partner Keanu Reeves.

Source : Deadline.

Gene Luen Yang to write Clash of Clans comics

The adaptations of video games to the ninth art is the order of the day. Is now Clash of Clans who takes the step The famous mobile game has hired Gene Luen Yangwriter known for taking over Shang Chi for Marvel or by Superman vs. the Klan for DC, as a writer of this story in the form of an eight-issue limited series and published by the publisher First Second.

Source : CBR.

Reversal, by Alex de Campi, Skylar Partridge and Kelly Fitzgerald, is released as a webcomic

It’s always good to report Alex de Campi. The director of video clips and screenwriter of very interesting works such as Bad Karma (Panel Syndicate) or Bad Girls (with Victor Santos for Simon & Schuster) is going to reissue reverseas a webcomic and within the increasingly famous platform Webtoon.

With artistic section of Skylar Patridge Y Kelly Fitzpatrick, reverse takes us to a world like ours in which magic has awakened, it is real and very dangerous. In it we will follow the young Tré Grant in her fight against the monsters that arise in her city and walking the path to become the heroine that her people need.

The first episode is now available and can be read for free by following this link.

Source : Bleeding Cool.

AfterShock announces thriller There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd

It seems that ed brissonscreenwriter known for his work at Marvel (Iron fist, old man logan…), he has taken a liking to Aftershock. It’s been a few months since it ended Beyond the Breachhis first series for the publisher whose compilation has just gone on sale, and is already announcing a new one: There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Toddwithout a doubt a catchy name.

This time he presents us with a thriller in which a boy with a mental illness will use his telepathic powers to steal and thus pay for his treatment, an argument that fans of harbinger It may sound. However, it seems that a serial killer will enter the scene to disrupt his world. Knowing that the subject of telepaths is not new, ed brisson he wants to give it that tone closer to the mystery and with a police touch.

There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd It will have a drawing of Gavin Guidry (Captain America, Going to the Chapel) and color of Chris O’Hallorangoing on sale on July 6.