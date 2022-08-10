Information to the population about water quality in Matanzas

Due to the critical situation of the fire that is still out of control after four days of the initial explosion, authorities of the water supply in Matanzas clarify the situation of the quality of this liquid for the population.

The supply directors of Aguas Varadero explained firstly that the waters are not contaminated and the water supply will not stop, as they have planned. They explained that the rumor that the smoke had contaminated the water has not happened. Nor will the water be removed from the communities of Varadero and Santa Marta. “Completely false”, assure from there.

“The Field of Wells from which our aqueduct is supplied is considerably far from the area of ​​the incident. Our Supply Sources are underground.

The water that is extracted is constantly chlorinated and its quality is verified at the outlet of the Distribution Center,” they specified.

“Any situation with the water supply is reported immediately by our company through the mass media and without generating verbal comments. The shutdown of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant does not affect the capacity of extraction, conduction and supply of water of our company that has Emergency Generator Sets to maintain the vitality of the service”, they added.

WATER QUALITY IN MATANZAS: POPULATION

The only provision indicated to the inhabitants of Matanzas is the constant use of the nasobuco.

“Until now, in a joint analysis with the Ministry of Public Health, we have no evidence of effects on human health. We are insistently monitoring all health institutions, because as we know it is a contingency that will extend over time”, explained the Minister of Citma Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya.

“It is a large-scale event that has an environmental impact to the same extent and that we are evaluating by all means together with the Institute of Meteorology and with a group of experts from the province who are being very useful. It is being monitored in each of the most vulnerable places, not only in Matanzas, but also in Mayabeque and Havana,” he added.