Infrastructure Decree, here are all the changes to the Code

With 190 votes in favor and 34 against, the Senate definitively approved (and without further amendments) the Infrastructure decree which a week ago had obtained the first green light from the Chamber. All the changes contained in the provision will come into force on the day following the publication in the Official Gazette of the law converting the decree, which will take place in the next few days. Let’s see in detail what is about to change, starting from the rules (on incentives and test plates) already contained in the initial text of the government and, therefore, already in force since 10 September last.

Incentives / 1. In addition to refinancing of the eco-bonus, meanwhile exhausted, the decree had introduced an important novelty: the possibility of registering vehicles purchased with the incentive from 1 July 2021 no longer by 31 December, but by 30 June 2022. The deadline of 31 December remains for cars purchased until June 30, 2021.

Incentives / 2. Unlockedincentive for electric cars for those with a family Isee income of up to 30 thousand euros: the bonus, equal to 40% of the list price, was introduced with the budget law for 2021, which had allocated 20 million euros, but had never been regulated. On this incentive, now, the rules foreseen for the bonuses currently in force (advance from the concessionaire, reimbursement of the house and tax credit with the State) apply. Too bad that the implementation of this initiative is “subject to the authorization of the European Commission”: if, as appears very likely, the OK from Brussels does not arrive (or should arrive after the deadline of 31 December), this opportunity will vanish, except a possible re-proposal with the budget law for 2022.

Plate also test on used cars. Like we wrote a few days before the approval of the decree, after years of uncertainty, the government has finally put an end to soap opera of the test plate which has caused quite a few problems for the used car sector since 2018. Since last September 11, in fact, “the test circulation authorization can be used for road circulation of non-registered vehicles and those already in possession of the registration certificate … or the circulation certificate (of mopeds, ed) if said vehicles circulate on the road for needs related to technical, experimental or construction tests, demonstrations or transfers, also for reasons of sale or set-up “. This means, as explicitly written on the decree, that” the damage caused by the vehicle in circulation test, even if provided with the card or the certificate of circulation, the insurer of the authorization to test circulation is responsible, where the conditions are met “.

Slower scooters, with direction indicators. And also on suburban roads. The announced squeeze on scooters has not only deflated during the discussion in the Environment and Public Works committees of the House, but the parliament has expanded the scope of circulation of these vehicles. While until now the scooters could only circulate on urban roads and, outside the city, only on cycle paths, now this limitation falls. The law, in fact, explicitly states that they can circulate “wherever the circulation of cycles is permitted”. Among the others novelties approved there is the obligation of direction indicators and brake indicators starting from 1 July 2022 on newly marketed vehicles and the adjustment by 1 January 2024 for those already in circulation and the maximum speed, which drops from 25 to 20 km / h (in pedestrian areas it stays at 6 km / h). Finally, there is also the obligation to take photographs at the end of the rental of the sharing vehicles to avoid wild parking, which the Municipalities will have to better regulate with the creation of specific areas, possibly even on the sidewalks. The government will then study the hypothesis of introducing compulsory insurance, a subject on which by May 2022 it will have to send a report to the competent parliamentary committees.

Even new drivers on “powerful” cars. Parliament has finally introduced a change requested for years by Quattroruote, that of driving restrictions for novice drivers. When the law comes into force, the prohibition, for the first year after obtaining the B license, to drive cars with specific power, referred to the tare, exceeding 55 kW / t and maximum power equal to 70 kW will not apply if alongside the driver there will be, as instructor, a person not older than sixty-five years, with a valid driving license for the same category or higher, obtained for at least ten years.

Free blue stripes for the disabled. From 1 January 2022, holders of the disabled pass will be able to park for free in the paid parking areas or parking areas if the spaces reserved for them are occupied or unavailable.

Pink sheet valid for 12 months. Since the explosion of the Covid-19 pandemic, essentially from March 2020, the validity of the authorization to practice driving (the so-called pink sheet) has been extended with specific measures – repeated several times – from 6 to 12 months: with the so-called infrastructure decree, the validity of the document definitively passes to 12 months.

Three attempts for the driving test. The driving license theory exam will be valid for up to three practical test attempts (the first and two repetitions). There are currently two possible attempts.

Not just phones at the wheel. The range of instruments whose use is forbidden to drive is expanded: now “smartphones, laptops, notebooks, tablets and similar devices that involve even only temporarily removing the hands from the wheel” are expressly mentioned.

Transparency on municipal fines. Local authorities (municipalities, unions of municipalities, provinces) must publish on their institutional website, by June 30 of each year, the report on the amount collected in the previous year from the violations of the Highway Code and report on how these sums have been used.

Cameras at level crossings. Failure to comply with the ban on crossing level crossings can also be detected with special devices for the automatic assessment and detection of violations, which can be installed directly by the railway infrastructure manager at his own expense.

Parking spaces for electric cars. In the spaces reserved for recharging, it is forbidden to park vehicles that do not recharge and electric vehicles that remain on the space for more than one hour after the completion of recharging. This limit does not apply between 11pm and 7am with the exception of high power charging points, i.e. for fast charging (above 22 kW and below 50 kW) and ultra-fast charging (above 50 kW). .

Driving and car documents. The obligation to go to a police station (or Carabinieri) to “show” the registration certificate, certificate of technical suitability of the mopeds, driving license, pink sheet or insurance certificate in the event that you have been fined disappears (42 euros which go down to 29.40 with the discount) for driving without one of these documents. Provided, of course, that their existence and validity can be ascertained by consulting the databases, public archives or those managed by state administrations. At the moment, the so-called “non-compliance with the invitation to present documents” is punished with a further fine of 430 euros.

Right of way for pedestrians on pedestrian crossings. More attention should be paid to pedestrians on roads without traffic lights. “Drivers must give way, gradually slowing down and stopping, to pedestrians who pass on pedestrian crossings or are in their immediate vicinity. Drivers who turn to enter another street at the entrance to which there is a pedestrian crossing must give the precedence, gradually slowing down and stopping, to pedestrians who pass on the crossing itself or are in its immediate proximity, when they are not forbidden to pass “.

The pink car parks will arrive. The so-called “pink stalls” enter the Highway Code, parking spaces reserved (permanently or temporarily) for pregnant women and parents with children up to two years of age with a special badge called “pink permit”, a document which must also be governed by a specific ministerial provision (such as the relative signs).

Taxi also with bicycles and two- and three-wheeled motorcycles. The taxi service, until now reserved for cars, can also be carried out with two and three-wheeled vehicles and even with cycles.

Fines and rental cars. Article 196 of the Highway Code, which governs the principle of solidarity for rental cars, changes: jointly and severally liable for violations committed while driving long and short-term rental cars will no longer be the lessor but the lessee. A decision that satisfies the rental companies but which risks causing some problems to the revenues of the Municipalities given the difficulty, especially for smaller entities, to notify the minutes to foreign citizens and the low propensity of the latter to pay the fines issued by Italian authorities.

Sexist and violent advertising. In the article governing advertising on the streets and on vehicles, paragraphs have been added that prohibit advertising with sexist or violent messages, or offensive gender stereotypes or messages harmful to respect for individual freedoms, civil and political rights, beliefs religious, ethnic or discriminatory with reference to sexual orientation, gender identity, physical and mental abilities.