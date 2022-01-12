infrastructures and the release of tons of carbon are at risk

About 30-50% of key circumpolar infrastructures inArctic it could be at high risk of damage due to the thawing of the permafrost due to anthropogenic warming, suggests a article published in the journal Nature. The findings are part of a collection by various international research groups, including the California Institute of Technology and the Universities of Oulu in Finland and Wageningen in the Netherlands, which examines the physical, biogeochemical and ecosystem changes associated with thaw of permafrost and associated impacts.

The regions of the Arctic permafrost store almost 1.7 trillion tons of carbon frozen and thawing. Anthropogenic warming threatens to release an unknown amount of this carbon into the atmosphere, affecting climate in processes known collectively as permafrost carbon feedback. The thawing of permafrost also poses a significant threat to the integrity of polar and high-altitude infrastructure.

Jan Hjort and colleagues report that, with anthropogenic warming, about the 69% of residential, industrial and transport infrastructures in permafrost regions it is found in areas with a high permafrost thaw potential near the surface by the middle of this century. As a result, infrastructure costs related to permafrost degradation could rise to tens of billions of dollars by the second half of the century. For example, in Russia, the total cost of supporting and maintaining road infrastructure due to permafrost degradation from 2020 to 2050 is estimated to reach approximately $ 7 billion for the existing grid, without further development. The authors note that a number of techniques exist to alleviate these impacts. However, they conclude, a better understanding of high-risk regions is needed for mitigation methods to be effective.

The 2020 accident in Norilsk, Siberia, is an example of the disasters that melting permafrost can cause. An environmental catastrophe has occurred in Norilsk due to the rupture of some tanks and the consequent loss of thousands of tons of fuel in rivers and the Arctic sea.

In a second review of the collection, Sharon Smith and colleagues note that the apermafrost temperature rise varies spatially due to the interactions between climate, vegetation, snowpack, thickness of the organic layer and ice content on the ground. In warmer permafrost (temperatures close to 0 ° C), warming rates are typically less than 0.3 ° C per decade, as seen in subarctic regions. However, in the colder permafrost (temperatures below -2 ° C) as seen in the high-latitude Arctic, warming up to about 1 ° C per decade. Smith and co-authors conclude that a greater understanding of the long-term interactions between permafrost and its surroundings is needed to reduce uncertainty about the thermal state of permafrost and its future response.

The articles in this collection outline the progress made in understanding permafrost and its role in the Earth System, but also the vast uncertainties and continuing unknowns. Cooperation will be key to predicting and mitigating the impacts of permafrost thawing.