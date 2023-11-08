Inga Swiatek, When Control Is Power

Kraków (Poland), November 7 (EFE).- The success of the world’s best tennis player, Polish Iga Swiatek, is due less to her uncanny ability to concentrate than to her physical strength.

a few minutes before the start of match play, which returned her to the top of the WTA and again became “1ga” – a nickname used in the media that replaces the first letter of her name with 1 in the world rankings. -, The young Polish woman can be seen walking with her eyes closed and headphones on.

Iga was in what she calls “the tunnel”: a state of complete concentration that allows her to “see and analyze everything that happens on the court.”

At just 22, this introverted young woman who used to train alone and admitted she had difficulty interacting with other people outside her two favorite places – the family home and the tennis courts – won the World Tennis Championships for the second time. Has become number one. , reclaiming the lost throne in September and defending it for 75 weeks.

The Acapulco final against American Jessica Pegula was a metaphor for how the IGA universe works: an irregular court that gave the ball irregular bounces, an unpredictable wind that complicated things and an experienced opponent.

Despite all this, Swiatek closed out the match with impressive 6–1 and 6–0 victories just before the hour mark.

Only a man capable of incorporating emotions as another factor in his strategy for victory can, at just 22, withstand the competitive and media pressure of the world tennis elite.

Like his idol Rafael Nadal, Iga displays an almost obsessive strength of self-control which led, for example, to him complaining that an electronic advertising board was flickering during one of his first matches as a professional.

When the young woman from Warsaw won the Wimbledon Junior Championships in 2018, many expected her to reach the WTA Olympus, but it did not happen until two years later, with her unexpected victory at Roland Garros, when her concentration ” “Tunnels” over they took her to the light of victory at the Grand Slam.

Just a week ago, Inga was still wondering whether she should start studying for a career or devote herself entirely to sports like her father, who competed at the Seoul Olympics in the rowing competition.

Twenty months later, after her second victory on French clay, Inga reached No. 1 in the WTA and to celebrate she allowed herself to demonstrate unprecedented emotions: she fell to her knees for a few seconds, then She immediately stood up and congratulated her rival.

Throughout her career, the young Polish woman has maintained a low profile, away from the rigors of other sports stars and has focused on her training, spending time with her family and charity, for which she has raised a total of over a million euros. Have donated more.

He has also expressed his support for Ukraine on several occasions and has worn a Ukrainian flag pin on his hat since the war began.

The three weapons that Inga Swiatek brings to every match are her relentless forehand, with which she launches the ball faster than many male champions; With his exceptional physical condition, legs, player Andy Roddick confessed that he watches the ball more than the ball when he watches Iga’s games on television; And her mental strength, because it is not in vain that she is the first professional athlete in Poland to take a psychologist on her journey.

Her image as a polite, mature and balanced girl has led her rivals to admit that “Everyone has good days, bad days… Inga just plays.”

In one of those bad days, Inga suffered a defeat in Mexico in 2021 and announced that “probably premenstrual syndrome” affected her performance, earning her the admiration of a part of the fans who were unaware of her more human side. Were.

Similarly, many people would be surprised to learn that the music Iga Swiatek listens to in her headphones to go into the “tunnel” includes hard rock by AC/DC.

