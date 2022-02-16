Ingrassia-Canino in The Little Shop of Horrors – Theater

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 16 – After thirty years, Giampiero Ingrassia returns in the role of the clumsy Seymour Krelborn and is immediately “The little shop of horrors”, the cult musical composed by Alan Menken with lyrics and libretto by Howard Ashman, inspired by Roger Corman’s 1960 film (with then-newcomer Jack Nicholson). In Italy, the show was also the first musical from the Compagnia della Rancia, directed by Saverio Marconi, who in 1989 opened the doors of the genre to Ingrassia, consecrating him unbeatable talent. Between irresistible hits and his message that today more than ever speaks “green” (as well as blood red), the show returns to the stage, at the Brancaccio in Rome from 22 to 27 February, with Fabio Canino in the part of Mr. Mushnik and the explosive Belia Martin, after the success of “Sister Act”, in those of Audrey. But above all, the international drag singer Vekma K in the role of the bloody plant Audrey II.



As in the original, also with this fourth Italian edition, produced by Alessandro Longobardi for Viola Produzioni with Officine del Teatro Italiano and Bottega Teatro Marche, adapted and directed by Piero Di Blasio, we fly back in time. We are in New York in the 60s, in Mr. Mushnick's flower shop, where Seymour works, secretly in love with his colleague Audreuy. When Mushnik decides to close for his few customers, it is Audrey who advises him to display the strange map that Seymour took in a Chinese store during an eclipse. In fact, the plant, nicknamed "Audrey 2", attracts new customers, but has a small drawback: it feeds exclusively on human blood. With the musical direction of Maestro Dino Scuderi and the choreography of Luca Peluso, after Rome, the show will also stop in Novara, Trieste, Gorizia, Bergamo, Lodi, Bologna, Milan.


