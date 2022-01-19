Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, the future queen turns 18

The eldest daughter of the heir to the throne Haakon and Mette-Marit will be celebrated with full honors with a gala dinner at the palace during which she will wear a tiara for the first time. The monarchy is now betting on her …

Ingrid Alexandra of Norway comes of age: on January 21 she celebrates 18 years. The princess, eldest daughter of the heir to the throne Haakon and Mette-Marit, and granddaughter of 84-year-old King Harald, is photographed for the occasion in her new office in the royal palace in Oslo, in a shot that highlights her likeness with Kate Middleton (PHOTOGALLERY). Ingrid Alexandra begins to take her first steps as a queen: see her photo story as a princess – PHOTOS YESTERDAY AND TODAY | VIDEO

“NEW COMMITMENTS IN THE NAME OF THE ROYAL FAMILY” – As announced at court, Ingrid Alexandra now has her office at the palace and “will carry out an increasing number of commitments in the name of the Royal Family”. Although, it is noted, she will remain focused on her education for years to come: the princess is completing her studies at Elvebakken Upper Secondary School and will then continue her education at the university.

“GALA DINNER AT PALAZZO” – In the meantime, however, she takes the first steps as a future queen. On the eve of coming of age he will visit Parliament, the Supreme Court and meet the Prime Minister. And on her eighteenth birthday, in a sumptuous gala dinner at the palace where she is expected for the first time with a tiara on her head, greetings and congratulations will come from political, judicial and diplomatic personalities, as well as from royalty. It will be a national day of celebration. After all, if we exclude Margaret of Denmark, Norway and Sweden who reigned from 1387 to 1412, Ingrid Alexandra will be the first sovereign of Norway.

