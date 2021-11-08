Inheritance question solution today 8 November 2021: you can win 1500 Euro

Here is the solution to the initial question of L’Eredità: Flavio Insinna asked a very specific question, here is the answer. You can win!

Today Flavio Insinna like every week just before starting the real game of L’Eredità he had the opportunity to ask the public from home to try to win 1500 Euros in gold tokens.

To answer correctly, it is hoped, the question that the well-known presenter asked the general public of Rai Uno who follows the well-known quiz program from home every day, it is necessary to correctly answer the question he posed today.

The question was this: In the Ruzzica game, large wooden discs are rolled. What was used in the past? The possible options were: Forms of cheese, cabbage or salami.

Inheritance question beginning episode: here is the answer

What is the correct answer to the initial question of The Inheritance that Flavio Insinna, together with the beautiful teachers, did they have the opportunity to do it to viewers? Many are wondering as they would like to try to become one of those who could be drawn to win 1500 Euros in gold tokens.

The correct answer was the first, namely the forms of cheese. Anyone who knows this answer can call the number they see repeatedly in the broadcast and try to win by trying the fate.

As always The legacy in recent years it is proving to be a real point of reference for all fans of quiz games who, during dinner time, while they are eating, have fun together with the rest of the family to guess the answers of the competitors dreaming, maybe, one day, to be in their place to try to beat the champion and then, so to speak clearly, “survive” the guillotine.

In short, the answer to today’s initial question, Monday 8 November 2021, of L’Eredità sulla Ruzzica we have provided it to you. There is nothing left to do but wish everyone good luck and may the Blindfolded Goddess be with you.