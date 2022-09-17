Iniesta 7th, Cristiano Ronaldo 2nd, Messi? The top 10 highest paid players this season

This Saturday, Sportico unveiled the ranking of the 10 highest paid players for the 2022-2023 season.

Indisputable and undisputed leader. After his contract extension at PSG until 2025 officially, Kylian Mbappé receives an astronomical salary. Without doubt, he is first in this ranking with 124.8 million euros.

Although he is in difficulty with Manchester United at the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo does not complain financially at the Red Devils. He is ranked 2nd with a sum of 112.8 million euros. With 109.8 million euros, Lionel Messi closes the top 3.

Vissel Kobe player in Japan since 2018, Andrès Iniesta is present in this ranking. This is also the surprise. It occupies the 7th place with 29.9 million euros.

Full ranking of the top 10 highest paid players this season (Sportico):

1- Mbappe €124.8m

2- Ronaldo €112.8m

3- Messi €109.8m

4- Neymar €90.8m

5- Salah €39.4m

6- Hazard €31.2m

7- Iniesta €29.9m

8- Sterling €29.3m

9- De Bruyne €28.9m

10- Griezmann €27.4m

The 10 highest paid players💰over the 2022-23 season, according to @Sportico : 1️⃣ Mbappe €124.8m

2️⃣ Ronaldo €112.8m

3️⃣ Messi €109.8m

4️⃣ Neymar €90.8m

5️⃣ Salah €39.4m

6️⃣ Hazard €31.2m

7️⃣ Iniesta €29.9m

8️⃣ Sterling €29.3m

9️⃣ De Bruyne €28.9m

🔟 Griezmann €27.4m – News Foot (@ActuFoot_) September 17, 2022

Advertising