Iniesta gives his favorite for the World Cup

Andres Iniesta, who currently plays at Vissel Kobe, gave his opinion on the Spanish national team, less than two months before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I really like Spain, starting with coaching, with Luis Enrique as coach, then with the players. There are many players who, despite their young age, already have a lot of importance in their teams. And there are people with more experience, like (Sergio) Busquets and Jordi Alba, who can be very important in this role,” he said in his interview with ‘OneFootball’.

The former international 131 selections gave his favorite for the 2022 World Cup which will take place in Qatar next November. For the former Barcelonan, the Seleçao is the team that stands out. “Brazil is still a candidate. I don’t think anyone in the world of football, speaking of Brazil, wouldn’t put him up as a candidate to win the World Cup, apart from the fact that I think he has a very strong team. I’m sure they must know that too“explained the former Barca, who won the 2010 World Cup with Spain.

Iniesta took the opportunity to praise his former teammate, Neymar Jr. “I can only say good things about Neymar. For me, he is one of the best players whom I saw and with whom I shared a locker room and a pitch. I think when we talk about football we are talking about spectacle and fun, that people enjoy the players. And I think seeing Neymar on the pitch is synonymous with that.”