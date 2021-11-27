Iniesta promotes Binance cryptocurrencies. Criticism from the Spanish authority for Borsa- Corriere.it

from Daniele Disappear

Former Barcelona and Spanish national team star advertises the use of a virtual currency platform, authorities worried: Risks are hidden

Andreas Iniesta is shown a yellow card. Not for a foul on the pitch (the former star of Barcelona and the Spanish national team still plays, in Japan in Vissel Kobe), but for an advertising post in favor of Binance, a cryptocurrency platform.

Estoy opening cmo empezar con las criptomonedas con @BinanceES #BinanceForAll I? M learning how to get started with crypto with @binance #BinanceForAll pic.twitter.com/3Km58KrnPG – Andrs Iniesta (@ andresiniesta8) November 24, 2021

Leo Messi’s former partner in fact, in recent days he had published a message on social media, he was there in front of a pc and smartphone: I’m learning to use #Binanceforall cryptocurrencies. Content that the Comisin Nacional del Mercado de Valores, the equivalent of our Consob, which responded with a warning: Dear Andreas Iniesta, as cryptocurrencies are unregulated financial products, they present significant investment risks. We advise all investors to read the warnings (contained in a long document drawn up by the Spanish National Bank ed) before investing. And we also recommend to have it read to friends, family and acquaintances who approach this world.

Hola, @ andresiniesta8, los criptoactivos, al ser productos no regulados, tienen algunos riesgos relevantes. Es recomendable leer el comunicado de @CNMV_MEDIOS dated 9/2/2021 https://t.co/SWRF73xEJj and fully informed antes de invertir en ellos o de recomendar a otros que lo hagan – CNMV (@CNMV_MEDIOS) November 24, 2021

No investigations have been opened against the midfielder, but for the Autorithy there is a fundamental question that must be addressed. And it’s about sportsmen, influencers or other well-known personalities used by cryptocurrency companies to promote their businesses. Not the same as advertising for an electric razor, a car or a trip, the complex and smoky virtual currency market. And slogans like the one used by Iniesta – # Binanceforall – are dangerous.

Sport is used as a promotional vehicle by bitcoin and its brothers, even the Serie A has an agreement with Crypto and almost every team has a reference sponsor. But to scare the market control bodies the proliferation of testimonials, in Spain also Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid’s tip, has launched messages in favor of Binance. Among the famous faces there is also James Rodriguez, Colombian former Real and Bayern, who now plays in Al-Rayyan, Qatar. The goal is to attract young savers through targeted marketing techniques in England – as reported by the Financial Times– just to try to stem this phenomenon, the regulatory authorities have spent 11 million pounds to convey messages on the risks of cryptocurrencies on platforms such as TikTok, entrusting the message to Olympic gold in BMX, Charlotte Worthington.