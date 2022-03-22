Inject hydrogen and diesel, the technology that wants to extend the life of diesel

Injecting hydrogen into a diesel engine is not only possible, but also beneficialreducing the consumption of diesel, the emission of particles and CO two and even lengthen the life of the motor and reduce the cost of its maintenance.

The tightening of emissions regulations and the growing concern about the impact of road traffic has led to the emergence in recent years of different technologies born with the promise of reducing emissions from internal combustion engines and, therefore, what not to say try to extend the life of diesel.

The future necessarily passes through the electric vehicle, and new generation batteries and hydrogen will be key to progressively replace the internal combustion engine.

The injection of hydrogen in diesel engines, together with diesel, promises cleaner combustion and a reduction in emissions, especially particulate matter and carbon monoxide

Hydrogen injection in diesel engines

In recent months we have analyzed different solutions in which hydrogen, not only under a fuel cell system, but also used as fuel in traditional engines, seems like a valid solution. But today we also want to talk to you about a different solution, which, although it is true, does not eliminate polluting gas emissions, it reduces them significantly, hydrogen injection in diesel engines.

Hydrogen injection for diesel engines and its benefits, such as cleaner combustion, have been known for decades. Hydrogen, for example, is used in decarbonisation processes for diesel engines.

The idea behind hydrogen injection is to introduce, in the traditional operation of a diesel engine, a mixture of diesel and hydrogen, in which the hydrogen contributes to cleaner combustion. If we analyze the requirements of an engine that works with hydrogen injection, we can already imagine that, at a minimum, it will require a device that provides hydrogen and, of course, a system that regulates the injected hydrogen depending on the circumstances.

To inject hydrogen into a diesel, a system that regulates the injected hydrogen and a device that provides the necessary hydrogen is naturally required.

Storing hydrogen to inject into diesel

The main problem faced by this technology lies in the need to have available hydrogen, which requires a pressurized tank, a hydrogen distribution network and, of course, implies an additional cost per kilometer. Perhaps that is why this solution has begun to be applied to diesel commercial vehicles, which seek to reduce their environmental impact and adapt to emission regulations, and not to passenger cars, whose manufacturers have preferred to dedicate all their resources to fully electric vehicles – either using batteries or fuel cells.

The British company ULEMCo proposes a conversion of diesel industrial and heavy transport vehicles in which, with a hydrogen tank and a specific injection system, a mixture of diesel and hydrogen is used in the combustion chamber which, according to its tests can reduce CO emissions two of a fleet of Euro VI diesel vehicles between 20% and 40% (transportengineer.org).

The availability, and the price of hydrogen, are a clear drawback that, according to the developers of this type of system, is acceptable if it is possible to keep old vehicles in circulation, notably reducing their emissions of polluting gases.

ULEMCo’s solution proposes a system with a pressurized hydrogen tank

Travel with a built-in hydrogen generator

More interesting, if possible, the proposal of HYDI Hydrogen, an Australian company that has a system that does not require hydrogen storage, based on a device that uses the electrical energy that can be supplied by the electrical system of a heavy transport vehicle, and distilled water, produces small amounts of hydrogen that are injected into the combustion chamber of the diesel vehicle. In essence, it involves traveling with a hydrogen generator built into the vehicle itself.

This proposal is interesting because it solves the problem of the availability of hydrogen – and its cost – but adds the requirement of having distilled water and also an energy cost – the electricity consumed by the hydrolysis system – which, according to its creators, is reduced and, therefore, acceptable.

HYDI Hydrogen ensures that consumption can be reduced by 14%, particulate emissions by up to 70%, carbon monoxide by up to 25% and result in a reduction in maintenance costs.

HYDI Hydrogen has been installing in transport vehicles for years a device that does not require a pressurized hydrogen tank, since it is responsible for producing it by hydrolysis, using electricity and distilled water

Transitional technology, not suitable for passenger cars

The future, as we told you, necessarily passes through the electric vehicle. In 2035, vehicles with internal combustion engines will no longer be sold, which is why manufacturers are stopping their developments on diesel and gasoline vehicles and betting everything on electric, battery, and fuel cell vehicles. As if that were not enough, the hydrogen injection solution requires heavy and bulky devices, which is why they are only viable in industrial and transport vehicles.

But hydrogen injection into diesel engines, including industrial and transportation vehicles, remains a transitional technology.. And it is that even these vehicles will have to progressively adapt to emission-free mechanics, either betting on electric motors and batteries for last-mile transport and local transport, or on fuel cells and hydrogen in long-distance transport.