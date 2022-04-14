Injectable robots, this is how medicine looks to the future – Juventud Rebelde

A team of researchers in Australia announced the development of a prototype of “autonomous molecular machines”, a concept that employs technology from a more in-tune with nature approach

What if there was a magical robot that could cure any disease? The answer to this question is the obsession of many scientists, judging by recent announcements that aim to revolutionize medicine. If they succeeded, overnight the science fiction raised by several films over the last five decades would lose the second term to be true science.

Everything revolves around robotics. Although they are different investigations, both have the same objective: to inject robots so small into our bloodstream that a syringe is enough to complete the process, and those “machines” created by man are in charge of fighting diseases. That is the premise established by proponents of nanobot medical technology.

naturist model

A few days ago, a team of researchers from Australia announced the development of a prototype of “autonomous molecular machines”, a concept that uses technology from an approach more in line with nature, according to the report published in the American Chemistry Society.

The researchers state that, “inspired by biology, we designed and synthesized a DNA origami receptor that takes advantage of multivalent interactions to form stable complexes capable of rapidly exchanging subunits.” This, translated into the simplest Spanish, means that they designed synthetic machines made of DNA and proteins. Yes, not metal or some synthetic compound. Pure technical biology.

DNA not only carries the code in which our biology is written, it also knows when to execute it. That’s part of the reason why, for example, feet grow at about the same rate.

Previous work in the field of DNA nanotechnology has shown that “self-assembling machines” are capable of transferring code, just like their natural counterparts.

To do this, they use the so-called “DNA origami” technique, based on the Japanese art of folding and sculpting sheets of paper, replaced, in this case, by self-folding DNA scaffolds. With that approach, the nanobots can transfer more than just DNA information. In theory, they could deliver any conceivable combination of proteins throughout a given biological system.

And that means it should eventually be possible to program swarms of nanobots to hunt down bacteria, viruses and cancer cells inside the human body. Each member of the swarm could carry a specific protein, and when it finds a bad cell, it assembles its proteins into a formation designed to eliminate the threat.

It would be like having an army of killer robots under our control, looking for monsters to destroy.

artificial prototype

On the other side of the globe, at Cornell University in New York, United States, nanobots were presented last February that are also injectable, capable of walking and withstanding hostile environments. They are 70 microns in size, which is about the width of a thin human hair, and a million can be produced from a single four-inch sheet of silicone.

These microrobots have four legs made of graphene or platinum and titanium, and are described by their creators as “super strong,” allowing them to carry bodies larger than their own. This achievement happened in 2017, but experts are still perfecting their prototype, and now they want “smart” versions that will have controllers and sensors.

At this point in the development process, those nanobots are powered by solar energy, something that limits the depth to which they can be injected and the possible uses for treating diseases. The researchers hope to power them with magnetic fields or ultrasound to enable them to travel deep into the human body.

Although it is not yet known how long it will take to make these nanobots work, in the case of the two investigations that we have mentioned,

something is already obvious: the future of medicine goes hand in hand with technology, but already at another level. It is a leap in which we would go from administering medications to injecting ourselves —who knows if we might also take ourselves—, nanometric particles capable of fighting diseases by themselves, as soon as they are detected.

The principle of these nanobots is the same that is used in clothes or materials such as glass, which “self-repair” in the face of any eventuality. For this, materials capable of responding autonomously to stress are used.

Perhaps it is not too far-fetched to think that it would also be possible to build fully functional molecular computers using DNA nanobots. And maybe even humans could have molecular computing systems inside their bodies, although this is already a very futuristic look.