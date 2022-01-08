News

‘Injured by the comments on my casting’

Easy to say they were supporters of Ben Affleck’s Batman at the time of the wave of hashtags in support of the so-called Batfleck: as many will remember, in reality, at the time of the announcement of the Argo star in the cast of Batman v Superman in the role of the superhero of Gotham the reactions from the fans were not the best.

While Matthew Vaughn calls Batman v Superman a mistake, therefore, the same Ben Affleck returns to talk about that strange period, remembering that he felt deeply hurt by some decidedly poisonous comments about his new role in the then DC Extended Universe.

It hurt me. It hurt me less than it would have done 10 years ago. But it hurt me because I thought, ‘Oh, come on! What else should I do? ‘ […] I thought it would be interesting, but then I realized they were even organizing a petition. Now they have these means, you know, they petition everything. Hundreds of thousands of signatures, you signed a fucking petition, you got nothing better to do than sign petitions around the clock?“were the words of the actor.

And you, which side are you on? Have you always been supporters of Ben Affleck’s Batman or do you still think that the ex-Daredevil was not the right choice? Let us know in the comments! Recently, meanwhile, Ben Affleck ed Henry Cavill they talked about the Sad Affleck meme.


