injured Fabian Ruiz, Koulibaly and Insigne! The conditions

Injuries Fabian Ruiz, Koulibaly and Isnigne in Napoli. Serious troubles for Luciano Spalletti and the Italian club in view of the next seasonal engagements. Because as many as 3 titolarissimi like Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz and Insigne were injured in Sassuolo Napoli and they went out.

Naples: injuries Fabian Ruiz, Koulibaly and Insigne, the conditions

Adductor problem for the Spanish midfielder in Sassuolo Napoli. Yes is injured Fabian Ruiz for Napoli against Sassuolo. Bad news arrives for Spalletti. Why in Sassuolo Napoli after famous Fabian Ruiz was injured! Adductor problem for the Napoli player who was forced to change during the second half of the Serie A match. The blue club will submit Fabian Ruiz to specific checks after the injury to understand recovery times and conditions. Napoli and Spalletti hope to find the player on the pitch as soon as possible. Now his presence is in doubt for Sunday against Atalanta.

Fabian Ruiz conditions

Naples: Koulibaly injury

After Fabian Ruiz Koulibaly was also injured in Napoli in the second half with Sassuolo. Left thigh flexor problem for Koulibaly. Another muscle injury for Napoli with Koulibaly who will now have to undergo possible medical tests. Napoli will soon give updates on conditions of Koulibaly, Fabian Ruzi and Insigne.

Koulibaly injury

Insigne injury: the conditions

Sassuolo-Naples: Injury to Insigne due to a calf problem! Spalletti forced to change the captain of SSC Napoli between the first and second half. To monitor the Insigne conditions for the calf which hardened and did not allow him to continue the game against Sassuolo.